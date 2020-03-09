/EIN News/ -- WISeKey Announces WISeID Times Square Giveaway 2020 - Enter to Win a WISeKey Hoodie

Geneva, Switzerland – March 9, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that it will be offering free WISeKey hoodies to the first 50 people who will be tweeting a selfie of the WISeID advertisement which will be displayed on NASDAQ’s Times Square Tower on March 9.

WISeID offers digital identity and strong authentication, encrypted personal vault to protect people’s digital assets, and secures electronic transactions.

To enter, download the WISeID app from wiseid.com, follow us on Twitter @mywiseid and publish a selfie with the WISeID video from the Times Square Tower using #mywiseid.

Terms & Conditions: WISeID Times Square Giveaway 2020 (“Contest”)

This Contest will run on March 9, 2020. The first 50 people who will be tweeting a selfie of the WISeID ad which will be displayed on NASDAQ’s Times Square Tower on March 9, 2020 are entitled to win a WISeKey hoodie. Limit: one entry per Twitter account. No false entry should be generated as our systems check for the valid entries. WISeKey reserves the absolute right to cancel, terminate or suspend the Contest with or without any prior notice and/or assigning any reason. The decision of WISeKey with respect to anything related to the Contest is final, conclusive and binding and no further appeal will be entertained.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit https://www.wisekey.com/ .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com



WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



