Centurion Law Group in Equatorial Guinea to operate under New Local Partnership

Mr. Cosby Manuel Oliveira Toichoa, Associate; Mr. Anselmo Santiago Eworo Milam, Associate; and Mr. Santiago Olo Lima, Director of Equatorial Guinea, have acquired the operations of the Centurion Law Group (www.CenturionLG.com) in Equatorial Guinea and will be running the practice as a 100% local entity.

Under this new operational model, Manuel, Anselmo and Santiago are becoming full shareholders of Centurion Law Group in Equatorial Guinea, and legal directors of the company. “As the firm grows, we truly believe that giving our most experienced and local employees leadership is the right way to ensure that Centurion remains a leading practice in Equatorial Guinea and keeps attracting the best legal talent,” stated Nj Ayuk, CEO of the Centurion Law Group and author of ‘Billions At Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals’.

“It’s important to see a firm built from bottom up. I believe the new shareholders have what it takes to continue being the number one law firm in Equatorial Guinea. Clients come to Centurion because our lawyers get results and get the job done. It is that winning mentality that distinguishes us from everyone else. I believe the new shareholders and leadership will continue our tradition of training and developing young lawyers in Equatorial Guinea and providing such opportunity to many more. Manuel, Santiago and Anselmo represent a newer generation in the firm and leaders in law. Their voices and talents are essential in shaping the future of the firm and the rule of law in a fast-changing market environment. I look forward to seeing them help our clients with their biggest opportunities and challenges in the years ahead”, he added.

Centurion’s office in Equatorial Guinea is the group’s oldest practice, having been established over a decade ago. The firm has been ranked as Band 1 in Equatorial Guinea by Chambers & Partners for five years in a row now with a recognized expertise in sectors such as energy, oil & gas and infrastructure. Centurion has remained the legal advisor of choice for most local and international private companies operating out of Malabo. Its former employees currently serve as judges, in-house counsel, oil company executives, in academia and also in the United nations.

“Mr. Ayuk’s drive and commitment to the rule of law has made him a beloved figure among young lawyers. He has been a great mentor and trained more than 40 lawyers from Equatorial Guinea in the United States and European law schools and law firms, and gave all of us the opportunity to achieve the highest levels of professional accomplishment. This acquisition reflects our ongoing commitment to developing and advancing lawyers throughout Equatorial Guinea to serve our clients in the public and private sector. We are devoted to advancing and protecting the interests of our clients and the institutional values of the firm and the country,” stated Manuel Oliveira, newly-appointed Managing Director.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.