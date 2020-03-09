African Energy Chamber terminates Partnership with Africa Oil & Power

The African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) announces its termination of its partnership with Africa Oil & Power, which it has had since 2018. Under this partnership, the Chamber has supported Africa Oil & Power in the organization of several highly-successful international events and investment conferences. The termination of the partnership reflects a new strategy for the Chamber to focus on key issues pertaining to the industry and implement its own investment outreach strategies.

“We sincerely thank Africa Oil & Power for their hard work until now,” declared Nj Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber and author of ‘Billions At Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals’. “Under our partnership, we have been able to work on very important projects and strategic conferences in South Sudan, Angola, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. We believe their journey is only the beginning and wish them the best for the future.”

The African Energy Chamber remains open and committed to supporting initiatives and efforts that are focused on pushing an agenda beneficial to all Africans. From 2020 onwards, the Chamber will be allocating increasing resources to key issues that we believe are important to the oil industry such as creating an enabling environment for the energy industry to grow, attracting investment into Africa, implementing lower taxes and better fiscal regimes, supporting gas monetization, promoting women in energy, developing local content, fighting energy poverty and developing opportunities for the African diaspora to play a role in developing our natural resources at home.

The African Energy Chamber will continue to work in partnerships with several events and conferences, whose list can be found on its website www.EnergyChamber.org.

About the African Energy Chamber: The African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) works with indigenous companies throughout the continent in optimizing their reach and networks. Our partnerships with international dignitaries, executives, and companies allow for relevant servicing to other international entities looking to operate within the continent.

The African Energy Chamber brings willing governments and credible businesses together to continuing growth of the African energy sector under international standard business practices.



