'Home Alone' AI Drives Fraudsters From Home by Ruthlessly Pranking Them

'Home Alone', a prototype smart-home AI system was quickly 'weaponized' to repel a ring of unethical lawyers and realtors trying to take a $1.4M home by fraud

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, March 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new prototype smart-home AI system was quickly ‘weaponized’ and activated in a time of urgency in Feb 2020 in a $1.4M Silicon Valley House to keep a group of unethical lawyers and a realtor from seizing it from the owner and selling it while he is in Honduras getting married and honeymooning with his new wife.Brent Oster is an aerospace engineer, roboticist, AI researcher and CEO of ORBAI, working on home AI. He quickly developed the prototype AI security system using ORBAI’s Smart Home AI that has vision, speech interface, face and voice recognition, threat analysis, and, now … a massive array of non-harmful pranks it can activate in the house to annoy, deter and terrorize people who should not be there, hence the name ‘Home Alone’ AI.Why not just call the police? Well, these thieves are lawyers, and their business model is to lie, cheat and steal to fraudulently force the owner out of his home, sell it without his permission, and take ALL the equity. Police and even State Bar have been useless against this family crime ring of corrupt and unethical divorce attorneys for decades, unable to stop them as they defraud dozens of people a year.Brent developed the Home Alone AI system with security cameras to watch the exterior, and interior spaces, feeding footage to the vision-processing AI, which does facial recognition, and looks for people trying to gain access. It then electrifies the doorknobs and handles at electric fence level voltage, then with taser voltage if they persist. Bye, bye thief or locksmith!If it recognizes a ‘’banned’ individual, the Home Alone AI can spray cold water from aimed nozzles, soaking and demoralizing them, or augment the spray with optional ‘repellents’, including extra-strength skunk scent, ghost chili pepper, or more radical ones.The home has exterior and interior drones that can be activated when needed, to fly in and get a closer look at people, annoy them, taser or pepper spray them, or just ram them till they give up and leave. The larger ones ORBAI is developing for the USAF can kill tanks, very formidable.If the interlopers get inside, and try to sell the house to people, the real fun begins. On a hot day, the electronic thermostat will crank the heat, and on a cold day the AC will be turned down full blast to make the people inside maximally uncomfortable and want to leave. That is environmental control!Valves around the house are actuated electronically to make toilets overflow (with bubbles) when hearing key phrases like ‘in here is the bathroom’, or to shut off water taps when being demonstrated (funny, that worked during the inspection…). Showers can spontaneously spray blood-red dye when hearing ‘And look at this master-bath shower’.Cupboards and drawers will pop open with solenoids when people lean in to look, startling them with fake human heads, fake hands, or other more offensive body parts inside that will pop up, shutting down a family-themed open house immediately.Speakers will play sounds of bees, mosquitoes or skittering cockroaches moving through the rooms, to unnerve people. The face ID system can identify people and just randomly whisper secret, embarrassing things from the speaker they are nearest to, like a ghost nobody else can hear.Hidden electric operated scent canisters (like those Glade fresheners) can be activated, but with wonderful smells like putrid shrimp, skunk, rotten cabbage, sewage, and cadaver… open house over.The AI can monitor the psychological state of the people, using progressively more disturbing stimuli to push them over the edge and out of the house. There may or may not even be pyrotechnics to augment this.The goal of all this is simply to frustrate, to delay, to give time for Brent's lawsuits and injunctions to work while these real-estate thieves are stymied from getting in, getting the house ready, or showing it to sell.When all a person has left in life (after two years of horrific legal battles) is the equity in their house, loading it to the rafters with advanced AI makes it a billion-dollar home once it demonstrates how well it can defend itself, and that is worth keeping!



