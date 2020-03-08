Remembering Velma Bronn Johnston Who Became Known As America’s Wild Horse Annie

Wild Horse Annie

International Women’s Day 2020

UNITED STATES, March 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Velma Bronn Johnston was born on March 5, 1912 and later became known as Wild Horse Annie due to her efforts to protect America’s wild horses from mustangers. Mustangers were people who hunted the horses for commercial purposes.

She is remembered for her grassroots work to stop the decimation of mustangs and free-roaming burros from public lands. She was able to generate public support for the horses and burros through public appearances and the help of school children. Newspapers published articles about the exploitation of wild horses and burros and the school children wrote letters to the Congress and Senate. As noted by the Associated Press on July 15, 1959: "Seldom has an issue touched such a responsive chord."

Johnston worked to fight for protection of the free-roaming horses throughout Nevada and across all the federal lands in the west and is remembered by today’s wild horse advocates who continue the work to protect our wild horses.



