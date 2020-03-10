LGBT, Black, and Female: Entrepreneur Glenise Kinard-Moore Makes History with Disruptive Sex Tech Invention, The VDOM

Glenise Kinard-Moore, Founder, The VDOM LLC

Atlanta-based Glenise Kinard-Moore founded VDOM LLC to specialize in the creation of state of the art prosthetic devices

I am empowering people with sexual restrictions or inhibitions to enjoy intimate moments without hassle or awkwardness through a state of the art wearable app-enabled device.” — Glenise Kinard-Moore

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glenise Kinard-Moore is on a mission to humanize sex with her latest invention, the VDOM. She just so happens to be a lesbian, African American, and from one of the fastest-growing startup scenes in the country, Atlanta, Georgia.Kinard-Moore founded VDOM LLC to specialize in the creation of state of the art prosthetic devices to enhance intimate adult experiences, with an emphasis on the LGBTQIA+ community.The VDOM, her first invention, is a patent-pending wearable device that can be completely controlled from its proprietary cyber-secure mobile app.“I am empowering people with sexual restrictions or inhibitions to enjoy intimate moments without hassle or awkwardness through a state of the art wearable app-enabled device,” commented Kinard-Moore.For LGBTQIA+ persons, particularly queer women and trans men, enjoying intimate moments spontaneously arrives with unique challenges. These challenges are most relevant to instances where partners use a strap-on with one another.“Sex involving a strap-on is very common within the LGBTQIA+ community. And it can be fun! However, it can also be clumsy as well as difficult, to enjoy sex spontaneously,” added Kinard-Moore.The VDOM removes this layer of clumsiness via its app-enabled technology, with the ability to go from flaccid to erect at the push of a button.Sex tech is now projected to be a $30-billion-dollar industry , with innovators coming forward throughout the world. Even so, very few sex tech founders have addressed the unique needs of queer women and trans men as Kinard-Moore’s VDOM plans to.Tiffany Ford, founder of up and coming Toronto based VC firm, Co-Fund Capital, is confident that VDOM is set to positively disrupt sex tech.“VDOM is the perfect impact investment opportunity with a real solution for the FTM community.”VDOM is currently seeking investment and has launched a crowdfunding campaign on ifundwomen.com which can be supported here ###About VDOM LLCVDOM LLC is an LGBT black woman founded tech firm specializing in the creation of state of the art prosthetic devices to enhance intimate adult experiences. Their premiere device, the VDOM, is a state of the art wearable device that can be completely controlled with the push of a button. VDOM was created to enable people with specific restrictions to enjoy intimate moments with their partner anytime without the hassle or awkward moments. Visit the VDOM website here.



