Rudy the Cat Announces Candidacy for President

Rudy the Cat announces his candidacy for president to raise awareness of issues related to pets and their people.

WINTER HAVEN, FL, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rudy the Cat has announced his candidacy for President of the United States. His platform includes support for animal rights, veterinary science, and private charities that help needy pets and their families. His intentions include raising awareness for issues that affect everyday American pets and the humans who love them enough to give them a permanent home.Rudy Hecht, a Florida resident, admits that he only intends for his campaign to be purely satirical. He wants the national stage to encourage pets and humans to start looking at ways that they can improve their communities. Rudy asks that donations be made to local nonprofit organizations instead of political campaigns."Listen, don't vote for me. I'm a seven-year-old cat who likes chin scratches, catnip, and treats. Not necessarily in that order. I'm just sick of hearing about Trump all the time and about the false concept that a distant federal government is the only entity that can solve all our problems when local residents are more likely to have a good feel for what their community needs the most," says Rudy.Rudy plans to run as an independent with fiscally sound and socially moderate policies. If elected, he promises to do less golfing and more napping. He also intends to shrink the size of government to make more time for catnaps and donate his quarterly salary to randomly selected animal shelters.Rudy Hecht currently spends most of his time hanging out in the pool area of his home. He will occasionally socialize with neighbor cats through the enclosure when they visit. He does admit to disliking it when other pets intrude into his territory."I'm an only cat and I like it that way," he says.Rudy Hecht's positions on important issues can be found at Rudyhecht.com and he can also be found on Twitter Media queries: Please contact rudy@rudyhecht.com.



