New Book on the Life and Writings of Dr. Frances Cress Welsing from Black Classic Press

The Osiris Papers book Cover with image of Dr. Francis Cress Welsing by artist Mike Brown

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Frances Cress Welsing waged war on racism/white supremacy for all her adult life. Through her extensive research and observations, she developed The Cress Theory of Color Confrontation. The Cress Theory addresses the experiences of non-white people the world over when confronted with the sameness of white supremacy. Welsing expanded on this theory in her seminal work, The Isis Papers. She was a provocative thinker who held that racism/white supremacy existed to suppress Black genetic dominance.Welsing’s Theory of Color Confrontation, developed more than 50 years ago, remains controversial and challenging for many. Now, a new book, The Osiris Papers , (www. blackclassicbooks.com ) edited by Ray Winbush and Denise Wright, examines Welsing’s theory and her contributions as an African-centered psychiatrist, author, and leading Black intellectual.Welsing (1935–2016) was among the first to offer a unified theory about how and why racism/white supremacy exists as a global phenomenon. She argued that racism/white supremacy expresses itself in nine areas of people activity: economics, education, entertainment, labor, law, politics, religion, sex, and war.The editors, Ray Winbush and Denise Wright, selected nine contributors to provide insight into each of these areas: Harry Allen, Marimba Ani, Anthony Browder, Chuck D., Patrick Delices, Laini Mataka, Jeffrey Menzise, Wade Nobles, Yaa Asantewaa Nzingha, Pilar Jan Penn, Jose V. Pimienta-Bey, Ife Williams, Conrad Walter Worrill, and Jeremiah Wright. Their varied perspectives prove to be a distinguishing feature of this volume. Together they also present a convincing case that Welsing’s work challenges us to think far more deeply about the nature of racism/white supremacy.Winbush and Wright see The Osiris Papers as the first of many volumes exploring Welsing’s body of work and solidifying her legacy. “The best way to keep Dr. Welsing present with us is to mention her, write about her, speak about her, and do research about her,” Winbush said. “This book is a first step in that direction.”The Osiris Papers: Reflections on the Life and Writings of Dr. Frances Cress Welsing is available from your favorite book seller or online at www.blackclassicbooks.com About the EditorsRaymond A. Winbush is the Director of the Institute for Urban Research at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland. He is an American-African scholar/activist known for his systems-thinking approach to understanding the impact of racism/white supremacy on the global African community. His research and teaching have been instrumental in understanding developmental stages in Black males, and public policy’s connection to compensatory justice. Winbush holds a Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Chicago. He is the author of three books.Denise L. Wright attended Howard University where she obtained her Ph.D. in Psychology. She has taught and/or lectured at Howard University, American University of Nigeria, Georgetown Medical School, and others with a focus on developing cultural competencies for clinicians in the medical and behavioral health fields.About Black Classic PressBlack Classic Press, founded in 1978 by W. Paul Coates, specializes in publishing works by and about people of African descent. BCP titles are distributed to the trade by Publishers Group West Ingram and are available from leading bookstores and directly from the press. Visit www.blackclassicbooks.com for more information



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.