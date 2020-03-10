A Leader in Senior Living, Sets the Stage for ‘Living Life Allegro’ in Parkland, Florida

The Allegro Parkland community is a thriving community

With more than a dozen communities throughout Florida, Allegro Senior Living is thrilled to unveil its newest location

PARKLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allegro Senior Living, a leader in senior living, has opened its doors into Parkland, Florida. With more than a dozen communities throughout Florida, Allegro is thrilled to unveil its newest location.“I’m excited to finally have the opportunity to provide our future residents with the exceptional services and first-class amenities that they have been waiting for and deserve,” commented Michael Forrester, Executive Director of Allegro Parkland.Allegro brings a vibrant energy to luxury senior living and is on a mission to prove that it is never too late to live your best life, create thriving new friendships, or experience transformative events. Allegro is primarily known for its uniquely curated lifestyle programs. Allegro creates an atmosphere that inspires an active, social and purposeful vibrant community that gives residents a choice to be themselves and thrive.The property will boast Allegro's award-winning design and distinctive services with 175 independent living, assisted living, and memory care apartments. The community sits on an 8-acres at the intersection of US-441 and Loxahatchee Road. It will also feature Allegro's signature Ensemble Memory Care program, which is known for rejuvenating the mind, body, and spirit.“The community itself is beyond compare, but our dedicated team, the heartbeat of this community, is what really sets us apart. The culture we have established is something our local seniors will want to be a part of, and I encourage them. Whether there is interest now or just planning for the future, pay us a visit and experience what inspired living at Allegro Parkland is all about,” added Forrester.To ensure that Allegro residents truly flourish, Allegro incorporated the “7 Dimensions of Wellness” into their signature lifestyle experience. The dimensions include physical, spiritual, intellectual, environmental, emotional, and professional/vocational. Allegro’s approach to events, food, fitness, and wellness are centered around the dimensions, which can be read in greater detail on Allegro’s website.Allegro offers independent living, assisted living, and ensemble memory care and is currently accepting new residents in Parkland. To learn more about this vibrant community, connect with associates and future neighbors, or pick out your apartment, call to schedule your visit today at (954) 271-1582 or visit www.AllegroParkland.com. About Allegro:Allegro Senior Living, a St. Louis based company, is a well-respected leader and expert in the senior living industry with a long-standing reputation of efficiently managing senior communities. Allegro inspires with distinctive, people-centered senior living communities that stand out from the rest. Allegro provides seniors with services and amenities to live an inspired life. To learn more about Allegro, visit www.allegroliving.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.