LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chords2Cure Global Concert 2020 - from a local event to a global battle against pediatric cancer!Los Angeles, March 6, 2020, Purspek Foundation is pleased to announce the global access streaming of CHORDS2CURE GLOBAL CONCERT 2020 from Los Angele, on March 15, 2020 from 3:00pm – 6:00 pm PDT. Starting the next week, edited presentation of the Concert can also be watch OnDemand.CHORDS2CURE 2020 is the 6th Annual and their first global access concert. This teen-centric – kids helping kids – musical spectacular, originating from Los Angeles, raises funds for groundbreaking pediatric cancer research. Celebrities showcased supporting these talented young performers will include Laura Dern, Courteney Cox, Molly Shannon, Camryn and Milo Manheim, Lisa Loeb, along with recorded support from Helen Hunt, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Danny Trejo, and performances by Chris Martin of Coldplay, Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters, Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol, Magic Giant and OneRepublic.Purspek Foundation’s contribution to Chords2Cure has already included the provision of the complete digital and media streaming infrastructure, tools and technical services to enable the launch of a 24/7 live Chords2Cure channel, and OnDemand selections, along with the creation and launch of Apps that are already available for download from both Apple and Google Apps stores. In addition to the live video production and streaming of the upcoming concert, Purspek is also completing a solution called ‘Share Your Voice’, that will allow young adults to actively participate in C2C’s mission by uploading performances and other supportive videos for potential inclusion on the 24/7 channel.Chords Cure is an amazing example of kids expressing empathy and inspiring others by helping friends that had been diagnosed with rare (and very scary) pediatric cancers.Dr. Ivan Gulas, Co-Founder added that “C2C’s initiative is completely aligned with PURSPEK’s mission to enable and empower Foundations and worthy causes to massively expand their reach to raise awareness, and to ignite and grow participation potentially global in scope” Alain Levi, Co-Founder noted the solutions created by Purspek for Chords2Cure “will also enable interaction among like-minded audiences, and help build up a sense of community and a long term relationship among different stakeholders looking for authentic forms to life with purpose”.Chrissy Blumenthal, President of Chords2cure, added that “as s a mom of a teen in remission from pediatric cancer we are so grateful and impressed with the support we have received from Purspek for our cause! Purspek is helping Chords2Cure evolve from a local event to a global battle against pediatric cancer!Purspek has created a special ‘easy access’ solution for patients and their families, in and out of hospitals that has been made available and distributed in collaboration with UCLA and other major pediatric cancer treatment facilities and organizations. Destinations to view the live concert include, www.DonateToWatch.com, which further benefits Chords2Cure with donations, ranging from $1.00 and up, at the viewer discretion.ABOUT Chords2CureChords2Cure was conceived in 2015 by a handful of middle-school students desperate to help two classmates who had been diagnosed with rare forms of Pediatric Cancers. After beating incredible odds, both teenagers are now in remission. C2C is gaining a remarkable amount of momentum due to its unique concept (teen driven) and the tremendous amount of star/musical talent participating at every show.To date, C2C has raised over $550,000 to help fund research and critical clinical trials, under the direction of the kid’s oncologist, Dr. Noah Federman. Dr. Federman is the director of the Pediatric Bone and Soft Tissue Sarcoma Program at UCLA, part of the UCLA Sarcoma Program and UCLA's Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.ABOUT PurspekPurspek is a social impact media & entertainment Company, with creative, production, distribution resources to empower initiatives and projects that aim to improve health, education and the environment. Beyond specific projects, the Company's overarching mission is to advocate the importance of living life with a purpose for good.The Company’s Division include Purspek TV, launching in 2020, Purspek Studios, the original production division that is already in productions on RATSKELLER, an action adventure animation, in affiliation with the Apopo Foundation and Purspek Foundation the Non-Profit Division, that empowers and support worthy Foundations, e.g. Chors2Cure, to help them to expand their reach, impact and to maximize their contributions to their cause.



