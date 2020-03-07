The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Utah Endorses the Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm

The Steinberg Law Group is affiliated with doctors around the country. The asbestos industry knowingly poisoned people for decades. Asbestos was used in numerous automotive parts for decades. Many pipe welders were exposed to large amounts of asbestos. Experience/Resources/Results

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Utah is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos -related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Utah has endorsed the Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.Utah has an abundance of asbestos contaminated mines where workers were subject to asbestos exposure for decades. In addition, asbestos from W.R. Grace’s notorious vermiculite mine in Libby, Montana was processed in two facilities near Salt Lake City, UT and in one refinery in Richfield, UT.Known jobsites, companies and buildings with asbestos exposure in Utah include Bloomington Power Plant, Carbon Power Plant, Gadsby Power Plant, Hunter Power Plant, Huntington Power Plant, Lake Side Power Plant, Naughton Power Plant, Ephraim City Hydro Plant No. 3, Quail Creek Hydro Plant #1, Nebo Power Station, Millcreek Power Generation, Desert Power LP, Lone Peak Partners Power, Heber Light and Power Company, Intermountain Power Project, Intermountain Waste Oil Refinery, Salt Lake City Refinery, North Salt Lake Refinery, Woods Cross Refinery, Lagoon Cogeneration Facility, Murray Turbine, Sunnyside Cogen Associates, Wasatch Energy Systems, Big Sandwash Reservoir, Geneva Steel Mill, the Metropolitan Hall of Justice in Salt Lake City, the Salt Lake City District Court building, the Salt Lake City Circuit Court building and the Salt Lake Metro Jail.For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of the Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Utah can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com



