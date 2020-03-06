Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) will host a conference call with senior management to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. The call will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company’s earnings announcement is scheduled to be released to news services before the market opens on Monday, March 16, 2020.



The call-in number is 323-794-2093, confirmation code 3219928. A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available at www.capitalsenior.com through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.

For the convenience of the Company’s shareholders and the public, the conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting March 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until March 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call replay, call 719-457-0820, confirmation code 3219928. The conference call will also be made available for playback via the Company’s corporate website, www.capitalsenior.com .

About the Company

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s largest operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company’s 125 communities are home to more than 11,000 residents across 23 states and provide compassionate, resident-centric service and care as well as engaging programming. Capital Senior Living affords seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

PRESS CONTACT:

Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 1-972-770-5600



