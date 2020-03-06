MEDIA ADVISORY: Astec Industries CEO to Present at CONEXPO on March 11; Webcast Available

/EIN News/ -- CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) CEO Barry Ruffalo is expected to present in a fireside chat and Q&A session with institutional investors at CONEXPO 2020 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. This event is being hosted by Jefferies LLC, Evercore ISI, Goldman Sachs, and Robert W. Baird & Co. as part of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers' (AEM) CONEXPO activities. Mr. Ruffalo is scheduled to speak for 30 minutes, beginning at approximately 2:20 p.m. PST. There are no presentation materials for this event.



The event is expected to be webcast in real-time and available to the public at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2146/33503

Listeners should go to the website at least 30 minutes before the live event to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days. A transcript is anticipated to be posted afterward on Astec’s investor relations website. https://www.astecindustries.com/investor-relations.html

About Astec Industries, Inc.

Astec Industries, Inc., (www.astecindustries.com) owns sites that manufacture specialized equipment primarily used for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production.

