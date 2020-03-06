Sixteenth annual UNCF Bowl-A-Thon Fundraiser set to Impact HBCUs, Deserving Students

Raising dollars for deserving HBCU students in the Indiana area, the event joins community leaders together to elevate the power of a college education

/EIN News/ -- Indianapolis, IN, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indianapolis area office of UNCF (United Negro College Fund) will continue its efforts of providing quality education with its 16th annual Bowling for Scholars Bowl-A-Thon at 1 p.m. on March 7 at Woodland Bowling Alley. With more than 300 expected attendees, including Mayor Joe Hogsett, this event benefits the 60,000 students whose education is supported by UNCF, including 300 Indiana area students.

The annual event has become a favorite among the Indianapolis community. With the support of this year’s sponsors including UPS, MHS, Allison Transmission, Budweiser Zink Distributing, and CVS, UNCF is able to secure better futures for us all.

“The continued support from the community and corporate partners such as UPS is invaluable,” said Andrea Neely, regional development director for UNCF. “It is our responsibility to equip the next generation of leaders with the keys to success—a quality education. Investing today secures better futures for us all.”

Donations are still being accepted at UNCF.org/Indianapolis, or text to give by dialing UNCFIndy texting UNCFINDY to 48421, please contact Bryan Kelley at 317.283.3920 or bryan.kelley@uncf.org with any questions.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a wonderful thing to invest in.”® Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities. Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous news and updates, follow UNCF on Twitter @UNCF.

Mashari Grissom United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 202-854-0007 mashari.grissom@uncf.org



