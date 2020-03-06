TIVITY HEALTH, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee against Tivity Health, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS APRIL 27, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors of the upcoming April 27, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on behalf of Tivity Health, Inc. (“Tivity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TVTY) securities between March 8, 2019 and February 19, 2020 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

All investors who purchased shares of Tivity Health, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Tivity Health, Inc., you may, no later than April 27, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Tivity Health, Inc.

On February 19, 2020, after the market closed, Tivity announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported a fourth quarter net loss of $323.1 million, a $137.1 million charge to goodwill and $240.0 million impairment charge to the Nutrisystem tradename. Tivity also announced that its Chief Executive Officer Donato Tramuto had resigned.



On this news, the Company’s stock price fell as much as $10.43, or over 45%, to close at $12.50 per share on February 20, 2020.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com , or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com , kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

