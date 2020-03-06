Seats remain for Visionary Leadership Academy - a power course in association leadership for senior executives

Visionary Leadership VLA Logo Seth Kahan Teaching.jpg

Seth Kahan, a world renowned leader business strategy specialist, is launching a brand new version of his academy for senior executives on March 10, 2020.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seth Kahan, a world renowned leader, business strategy specialist, and writer, is launching a brand new version of his power course for senior executives called Visionary Leadership Academy (VLA) on March 10, 2020.On March 10, VLA will be taking place at the newly renovated American Geophysical Union (2000 Florida Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20009) from 9am to 4pm. Attending the event are some of VLA’s graduates who, who have moved from senior executives to CEO’s. Visionary Leadership Academy, is a curriculum designed specifically for association boards, executive teams, and CEOs, to provide those leaders with skills and resources for professional development.To ensure this professional expansion, Visionary Leadership is offering a wide variety of topics and processes will be covered including:- The skill acquisition and experiential development for professional excellence- The roadmap to career growth- Strategic foresight to identify emerging trends- Enterprise-level delivered results- Disruptive innovation to identify and establish groundbreaking innovationsTo sign up for the VLA launch, you can visit https://visionaryleadership.com/announcing-the-all-new-visionary-leadership-academy/ About Visionary Leadership: With experience as a reliable advisor to over 100 CEOs and world-class leaders, Seth Kahan is a master on Grand Challenges, innovation, and professional development through visionary change. Not only has he helped countless individuals gain leadership skills, he has contributed to the professional success of well known organizations, like American Nurses Association , the CFP Board’s Center for Financial Planning, and the Thriving Earth Exchange powered by the American Geophysical Union. You can view more of Seth’s achievements by visiting Visionary Leadership’s website, here.

Seth Kahan discusses his upcoming Visionary Leadership Academy



