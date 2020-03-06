Two Hat Supports EARN IT Act and Multi-Country Voluntary Code to Prevent Child Sexual Abuse Imagery Online

The AI-powered content moderation and filtering platform reiterates its stance on offensive online material

/EIN News/ -- KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Hat Security supports legislation announced on Thursday aimed at preventing the spread of online child sexual abuse imagery that would take an important step towards removing legal protections for technology companies that fail to flag and report illegal content on their platforms. The announcement came alongside the creation of a separate, international initiative, pushing the technology industry to embrace a voluntary code to further combat this offensive material online.





Two Hat is at the forefront of supporting safety by design and working with communities to improve child protection through content moderation and site image filtration. This multinational approach to protecting children and families is a smart integrated approach.





“We welcome this solution and feel as though it is a vital piece to the puzzle in preventing the spread of child sexual abuse material,” said Chris Priebe, CEO and founder of Two Hat Security. “This is an important step in fighting for a safe online experience for the most vulnerable web users around the world. The industry has a moral obligation of preventing the spread of such materials through content moderation and Two Hat is proud to stand alongside these countries in speaking out against child exploitation.”





Two Hat has worked with the U.S. Congress (COPPA Act 2 legislation) and Canadian Government including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in regard to similar issues. The company is also actively advising the UK Government and Parliament on its Online Harms regulatory scheme and have met many times with the Australian E-Safety Office. Two Hat also has an understanding of the work of New Zealand officials in the wake of the Christchurch massacre.





“The fight against online child sexual abuse imagery cannot be a solitary effort. Removing child abuse material from the internet and protecting kids is a responsibility that we all share, regardless of sector, and we hope that others follow suit,” said Priebe.





For more information on Two Hat, please visit TwoHat.com.

