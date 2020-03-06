UNCF Charlotte Celebrates its Sixth Annual Mayor’s Masked Ball

Celebrities, corporate sponsors, dignitaries, and leaders join at one of Charlotte’s premier social events of the year in efforts to benefit deserving students and historically black colleges and universities

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, NC, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impacting thousands of students across North Carolina and the United States, the sixth annual Charlotte UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball, a signature black-tie gala, is set for 6 p.m., Saturday, March 14 at The Westin Charlotte, featuring a masked award reception, red carpet photo-ops, elegant dining and an after-party. Celebrities, dignitaries, civic leaders, volunteers, public officials and historically black college and university (HBCU) alumni will be in attendance, including mistress of ceremonies Erica Bryant from WSOC-TV.

“UNCF continues to change the HBCU narrative across the nation,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Events such as the Charlotte UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball raise awareness of our mission and equip more students of color with the resources necessary to transition into college, graduate and ultimately expand and diversify America’s highly educated workforce.”

Since its founding, UNCF has empowered more than half a million students to earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the U.S., UNCF also actively supports 37 private HBCUs and advocates for minority higher education.

For their steadfast commitment to education and unwavering support of UNCF, Derek L. Webber, president, Webber Marketing and Consulting; Thomas M. Finke, chairman and CEO, Barings; Dwight Gibson, president of sanitary and industrial segments, SPX FLOW; and Donta L. Wilson, chief digital officer, Truist Financial Corporation, will all receive the UNCF “Masked Award.”

“The Mayor’s Masked Ball continues to serve as a platform to raise unrestricted dollars so that we can continue to provide scholarships to deserving students and invest in their futures. Last year, we raised more than $200,000 at the event to help students across North Carolina get to and through college. Without support from UNCF, many of our most promising future leaders would not have the opportunity to get a quality education,” said Tiffany Jones, area development director, UNCF.

Event host committee members include the honorable Vi Lyles, mayor, city of Charlotte; Clarence D. Armbrister, J.D., president, Johnson C. Smith University; Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr., president, Livingstone College; Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF; and Jones. The presenting sponsor is Truist Financial Corporation (formerly BB&T). Other top sponsors include Atrium Health, EY, Barings and Accenture, along with a host of other new and returning sponsors. “I am truly humbled by the growth of the Charlotte Mayor’s Masked Ball and the overwhelming support from the Charlotte community,” said Jones.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

