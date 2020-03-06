My Vegan Venue Will Help You Save the Lives of Over 100 Animals a Year

My Vegan Venue My Vegan Venue ~ Pancake Pizza, Spring Rolls, BBQ Cheeseburger with Beer-battered Onion Rings My Vegan Venue ~ Frittata, Root Beer Cake, Enchilada Pizza

New Cookbook Features the Rapidly Growing Number of Convenient Plant-based Meat-free and Dairy-free Products

Our goal is to make veganism easy. Our simple and delicious recipes are for people who want to protect animals and the environment but also love to eat!” — Karen Kissell

OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plant-based meat and dairy alternatives are becoming increasingly more mainstream and provide the world with viable options for ending animal abuse that occurs with factory farming. Making crave-worthy vegan meals can be easy, and the "Simple Transitions: 53 Vegan Recipe Collection" cookbook by My Vegan Venue proves it.My Vegan Venue promotes the practice of ethical veganism by offering a large variety of vegan recipes and recipe collections on its website and has recently published its first collection of recipes in e-book format. Available in the Kindle Store, the e-book is the first cookbook in the Simple Transitions product line, which seeks to help people easily transition to veganism by providing viable vegan recipes along with information about vegan food products and options. Some of the 53 recipes (one for each week of the 2020 leap year) are veganized versions of traditional dishes while others are novel. According to PETA, each person can personally save the lives of over 100 animals a year by going and staying vegan.The cookbook’s recipes introduce both new and experienced cooks to a variety of meat-free and dairy-free products from major vegan brands, including Beyond Meat, Gardein, Field Roast, Daiya Foods, Tofurky, Just, Inc., Go Veggie, Follow Your Heart, Earth Balance, Enjoy Life and So Delicious as well as brands that offer vegan products, including Boca, Lightlife, Morningstar Farms, Quorn, Loma Linda, and Tofutti. Also featured are common vegan staples, including non-dairy milk, grains, tofu, pasta, beans and legumes, nutritional yeast, vital wheat gluten, nuts, and fruits and vegetables.Order your copy now: https://www.myveganvenue.com/simple-transitions-53-recipe-collection Founded in 2019 and headed by long time vegan and home chef, Karen Kissell, the company donates a percentage of profits to the United States Humane Society’s Pets for Life Program, which provides outreach and support services to underserved communities around the country.Kissell said, “My Vegan Venue’s goal is to make veganism easy. Many recipes are designed to incorporate the increasing number of readily accessible meat-free and dairy-free products. We offer delicious recipes for people who want to protect animals and the environment but also love to eat!”For busy people (or people who just don’t feel like cooking and don’t want to spend money on takeout), the company offers a specialty line of near-effortless shortcut recipes that can be prepped in one pan in less than 10 minutes using a variety of prepackaged ingredients. All dishes cook or bake without additional stirring or fuss. Ten of these recipes are included in the e-book.Order the shortcut recipe sampler here: https://www.myveganvenue.com/pour-n-snore-10-recipe-sampler A January 2020 article in Forbes states, “With the growing consumer demand, UBS predicts the U.S. sales of plant-based protein and meat alternatives will increase from $4.6 billion in 2018 to $85 billion in 2030, while the sales of plant-based dairy could reach $37.5 billion in 2025.” Kissell is inspired by the forecasted increase in plant-based products and states, “A larger variety of vegan products will provide consumers with convenience and choices that could prevent them from abandoning vegan diets.”Kissell is currently working on the next book in the Simple Transitions series, which will feature vegan breakfast recipes and is scheduled to be published before summer 2020. Intended to fill the void of vegan breakfast and pancake options at cafes and fast food restaurants, the book will provide a large number of vegan breakfast and brunch recipes, from basic to holiday themed to whimsical. Many recipes in this collection are available on the company website.Visit Website: https://www.myveganvenue.com/

My Vegan Venue ~ Vegan Recipes!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.