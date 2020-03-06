Servus Credit Union on FORBES' Canada's Best Employers list for third year

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servus Credit Union has been recognized as a top employer on FORBES' list of Canada's Best Employers for 2020 for the third year in a row.



"Employees are Servus's heart and soul — the work they do makes a difference in our members' lives every day. It's so important that we provide a great employee experience where our people can help our members feel good about their money." says Dan Bruinooge, Servus's Chief People and Corporate Services Officer. "So, we're thrilled to once again be named to this star-studded list of Canadian employers."

Canada's Best Employers sweep across 25 industry sectors and encompass corporate giants, community-based financial institutions, non-profit agencies, government agencies and post-secondary institutions. Twenty financial institutions were included in the list of 300.

FORBES' ranking, which is compiled in collaboration with online research firm Statista, highlights 300 companies operating in Canada that have won the endorsement of their workers. Statista surveyed 8,000 Canadians working for large firms and institutions — those with 500 or more employees — asking them whether they would recommend their employers on a scale of 0 through 10. Respondents were surveyed through online access panels—not through their employers—and their gender, age, region, education level and ethnicity was representative of Canadian employees in general.

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.

At Servus Credit Union we're building a better world, one member at a time. We've been shaping the financial fitness of Albertans for 80 years with a full line of secure financial services. We help members manage their money wherever they are through 101 branches in 59 communities; online, mobile and telephone banking; and 1900 no-fee ATMs across Canada. We re-invest our profits in our members and the communities we serve. For more information, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca.

