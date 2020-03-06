XTM Announces March 10, 2020 Listing and Trading Date on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under Symbol “PAID”, Filing of Its Final Prospectus and Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XTM, Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”), a global fintech company providing mobile banking and payment solutions is pleased to announce that it has obtained conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the listing (the "Listing") of its common shares under the ticker symbol "PAID". The common shares of XTM will commence trading on March 10, 2020, assuming all conditions of the Listing are satisfied by that date. XTM has also filed its long form non-offering final prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities on www.sedar.com in each of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta to become a reporting issuer in those jurisdictions.



XTM has been making great progress with its instant gratuity and earnings disbursement platform coupled with the Today Mastercard. The full featured mobile wallet and card solution is gaining significant market attention and the Company has already rolled out the solution in many high-volume restaurants, hospitality service providers and thousands of users. XTM is currently working on several integrations with large organizations point of sale (POS) systems to fully automate the instant disbursement of tips and wages to their employees.

Another new feature soon to be added with the latest update will allow all Today Mastercard holders the ability to have any direct deposits sent to their Today wallet. Through new XTM banking agreements, any Today wallet holder will have the ability to print in app a direct deposit form or void cheque allowing users to have their payroll or other direct deposits sent to their Today wallet in real time.

The Company recently signed a deal with one of the largest ATM providers allowing all Today card holders access to a surcharge free ATM network with thousands of convenient locations. The mobile application is currently being updated with an ATM locator function that will use GPS location data to map the closest free ATM locations.



XTM is working to finalize an integration with one of the largest banks in North America which is expected to enable XTM to deliver free bank to bank transfers for any business wishing to move money to consumers in real time. The solution will allow the recipient to choose any bank account to deliver the funds next day for free or instantly for a small fee.

In the coming weeks XTM expects to announce details of its new micro-credit product which uses artificial intelligence-based computer programming to adjudicate credit enabling millions of consumers the ability to obtain a credit card without the need for a security deposit. This game changing technology coupled with the Today mobile wallet solution will revolutionize the way credit is granted and delivered to the underbanked. The Company is in discussions with multiple parties to license and private label the technology allowing XTM to focus on its core in market offerings including the Today Mastercard instant pay solution.

XTM is in final discussions with an issuing partner bank in the United States allowing the Company to expand its Today Mastercard program. The Company already has existing Canadian customers seeking to deploy the solution throughout their US locations. As a result of XTM's presence at the Luxury Hotel Association Conference at the end of 2019 in Miami, Florida, USA, XTM has gained significant interest, including numerous potential strategic partners, seeking to deploy XTM and its product as an instant wage and gratuity financial provider throughout the US and the Caribbean.

On March 3rd the Company finished exhibiting at the Restaurant Canada 2020 show in Toronto, ON showcasing the Today Mastercard and instant gratuity and wage disbursement solution. In excess of twenty thousand industry professionals in foodservice and hospitality attended the event and XTM’s CEO and Vice President of Hospitality were key note speakers at the conference. The Today Mastercard product garnered a tremendous amount of interest and the Company has already started executing contracts from new restaurant groups met at the show.

The Company is seeking approval of regulators to dual list or cross list XTM shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and in the United States on the OTC Markets exchange. We believe this will provide XTM access to a larger investor base, as well as providing greater liquidity and longer trading hours for our shareholders.

"We are excited with what we have built to date and we look forward to monetizing our solutions in the real-time payment space,” commented Marilyn Schaffer, CEO. “XTM is well positioned for a rapid expansion creating shareholder value through reoccurring revenue offerings.”

About XTM – www.xtminc.com

XTM is a Toronto Fintech company. We are a global card issuer, payment specialist, and marketing solutions company. XTM introduces and integrates brands to their own payment ecosystem creating new revenue and new opportunities. Uniquely positioned to conceive and execute innovative programs, XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

For more information, please visit xtminc.com or email info@xtminc.com

Company Contact

Marilyn Schaffer, CEO

Tel: 416-400-5629

Email: mschaffer@xtminc.com



Forward-Looking Statements - Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to execute on key priorities, including business retention, and strategic plans and to attract, develop and retain key executives; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; ‎ the success of its launch in the USA; XTM’s plan to roll-out new products; XTM's ability to obtain approval of regulators for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on US OTC markets; the ability of XTM to commence trading on the CSE or on the expected trading date; XTM's ability to obtain regulatory or other approval in respect of their anticipated micro-lending products; the expected expansion and growth of XTM in its marketplace, and its ability to remain competitive among other service providers; XTM's ability to integrate and reliably deliver financial services to its users; the novel nature of the software which XTM expects to deploy; the results users may receive from using the Today Mastercard products; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company’s information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; legal and regulatory risks relating to anti-money laundering laws and regulation; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not in any way passed upon the merits of the listing of the common shares of XTM and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Listing of the common shares of XTM is subject to satisfaction of the listing requirements of the CSE, including customary deliverables in satisfaction of the conditional approval.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.