NatureSweet® named Best Companies to Work for in Texas

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® was recently named as one of the 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of Texas Monthly, the Texas Association of Business (TAB), Texas SHRM and Best Companies Group. NatureSweet® first received the Best Companies to Work for in Texas award in 2015. NatureSweet® has now received this recognition for 5 consecutive years.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Texas, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. The 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Texas list is made up of 100 companies. NatureSweet® has been named one of the Best Companies to Work for in Texas.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

- Have at least 15 employees working in Texas

- Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity

- Be a publicly or privately held business

- Have a facility in the state of Texas

- Be in business a minimum of 1 year

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, systems, philosophies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Texas and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

The list of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas and how they rank will be revealed for the first time at the Texas Association of Business (TAB) Best Companies to Work for in Texas Awards Dinner and Celebration on April 2, 2020 at the Fairmont. For more information visit www.txbiz.org and click “ Events”. The winners will also be profiled by Texas Monthly in a special publication that will be released in conjunction with the event.

For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in Texas program, visit www.BestCompaniesTX.com.

About NS Brands, Ltd.®

NS Brands, Ltd.® is the single source solution for organic and conventional greenhouse grown vegetables in North America driven through the consumer’s preference and demand for snacking tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NS Brands, Ltd. produce guarantees great taste all year round. NS Brands, Ltd produce is carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 9,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for award-winning quality and innovative packaging, NS Brands, Ltd. ® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

Attachment

Lori Castillo NS Brands, LTD 210-861-5320 loricastillo@naturesweet.com



