Norsk Hydro: Power failure at Albras causes shutdown of 25% of capacity

/EIN News/ -- One of the four production lines at Hydro’s part-owned aluminium plant Albras in Brazil has been shut down due to a fire in an electrical transformer on Friday morning local time.

The fire has been put out and the incident did not cause any people-related injuries. The other three lines have not been affected and are running as normal.

It remains too early to assess financial implications from the incident as well as timing for restart. Albras will investigate the cause of the fire in cooperation with local authorities.

Albras has a total production capacity of 460,000 tonnes per year. Hydro owns 51 percent of Albras, while the remaining 49 percent is owned by Nippon Amazon Aluminium Co. Ltd. Albras is located in the city of Barcarena in the Pará region in northern Brazil, next to Hydro’s Alunorte alumina refinery.

Investor contact

Stian Hasle

+47 97736022

Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact

Erik Brynhildsbakken

+47 41751271

Erik.Brynhildsbakken@hydro.com



