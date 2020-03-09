ISP Supplies and Minim Announce Partnership to Deliver Value-Added Services to WISPs at WISPAMERICA 2020

Leading networking equipment and services provider partners with Minim to deliver AI-driven smart home security and managed WiFi at WISPA conference Mar 16-19th

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISP Supplies , a leading networking equipment and services provider for Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs), today announces a partnership with Minim to deliver AI-driven smart home security and managed WiFi services to the WISP community. The company will launch this partnership at the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) WISPAMERICA 2020 conference, held next week on March 16-19th in Dallas, TX.“We are very excited to add Minim to our portfolio of solutions,” said Hunter Pottorff, Assistant to the General Manager at ISP Supplies. “After extensively testing the platform, we are sure Minim will help our WISP customer base optimize installs, reduce truck rolls, and deliver an enjoyable WiFi experience. We are looking forward to feedback from our customers on how Minim was able to boost their bottom line and subscriber satisfaction across the board.”Minim’s equipment agnostic and Made for MikroTik solution gives unprecedented visibility into subscriber networks. For the WISP, Minim provides a Care Portal that uncovers connected device performance and simple troubleshooting tools for faster times to resolution. For the subscriber, Minim delivers a user-friendly mobile app— available for white labeling— that provides router setup guidance, parental controls, security monitoring, automated network improvements, and more.“We are thrilled to expand our partnership network with ISP Supplies ahead of WISPAMERICA 2020,” said Tyler Craig, VP Channel Sales at Minim. “As a WISPA vendor member like ourselves, ISP Supplies understands the unique challenges faced in the fixed wireless industry. Moreover, the company is tuned into which solutions are best suited for WISPs of all sizes. We can’t wait to see how ISP Supplies customers transform their broadband delivery with our turn-key solution and their trusted support.”Now a certified reseller of Minim, ISP Supplies will demonstrate Minim among their portfolio of solutions, which includes equipment and products from top manufacturers such as Ubiquiti Networks, MikroTik, Mimosa Networks, and Baicells. To learn more, visit ISP Supplies at WISPAMERICA 2020 in booth 1021/1023, or visit www.ispsupplies.com About ISP SuppliesISP Supplies is a leading provider of high quality wired and wireless networking equipment and services including all aspects of network design and deployment, RF planning, and frequency coordination. Centrally located in College Station, Texas, our experienced team of network engineers help customers build, operate and maintain point-to-point and point-to-multipoint licensed and unlicensed TDMA and LTE networks. ISP Supplies also specializes in provisioning Wi-Fi networks for small offices, outdoor venues and large enterprise deployments. To learn more, visit https://www.ispsupplies.com/ About MinimMinim is a cloud WiFi management platform that enables and secures a better connected home. Minim's Software as a Service (SaaS) helps operators increase revenue and reduce support costs by offering a premium managed WiFi service to their subscribers via customer premise equipment of their choosing. Subscribers benefit from best-in-class customer support, an easy-to-use mobile app, parental controls, AI-powered network recommendations, and more. The company is now partnering with service providers and consumer device manufacturers who want to help make home connectivity as safe and reliable as drinking water. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.co



