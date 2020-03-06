President wants to strengthen cooperation with Ghana

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 6 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, expressed today (Friday), in a message addressed to his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Addo, the desire to strengthen cooperation relations with Ghana. ,

In the letter of congratulations for the 63rd anniversary of the independence of that country, to which Angop had access, the Angolan statesman says that both states are identified by a common vision related to the development prospects of Africa.

“For this reason, I want to express my desire to work together to materialize actions that can increasingly strengthen bilateral and cooperation relations between Angola and Ghana,” writes João Lourenço.

In the message, the President emphasizes the important role played by Ghana in the efforts undertaken by the continent, for the liberation of Africa from colonial domination and other forms of dependence that hinder its growth and progress.

"I have the honor to congratulate the people of Ghana, the Government and Your Excellency, on behalf of the Angolan People, the Government and on my own, for the celebration of the sixty-third anniversary of the National Independence of your country", reads in the note

