Recruiting for Good Launches Flat Fee Fridays to Help Fund Nonprofits Feeding LA

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good , a staffing agency in Santa Monica that promotes work-life balance is helping fund cause Feeding LA to improve and extend the quality of life for all. Flat Fee Fridays is a fun cost effective service for companies to retain Recruiting for Good; help find talented professionals and make a difference.Problem in LAAccording to L.A. Food Bank, "There are close to 2 million people going hungry in LA, every day."How Flat Fee Fridays WorkOn the first Friday of every month, every job that a company emails to Recruiting for Good, with the intention of helping the staffing agency make a difference; the company will pay a flat recruiting fee (not to exceed $9,500), after newly hired employee completes 45 days of employment.Recruiting for Good will donate 5% of every fulltime hire to nonprofits Feeding LA.The 1st Flat Fee Friday will be on April 3, 2020, to participate email sara(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're using our talent for good, putting purpose before profit to help companies find talented professionals and generate proceeds to feed LA. Join us to start today."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for fun causes and creative writing contests www.RecruitingforGood.com



