CNL Healthcare Properties to Conduct Annual Valuation

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Fla., March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNL Healthcare Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on seniors housing and healthcare facilities, plans to prepare an estimated net asset valuation (NAV) per share of the company’s common stock as of Dec. 31, 2019.

The company anticipates announcing the 2019 NAV on or about March 26, 2020, and will hold a webinar to discuss the NAV on March 31, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To register for the webinar, visit cnlhealthcareproperties.com/webinar . A replay of the webinar and the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the company’s website 48 hours following the completion of the webinar.

CNL Healthcare Properties has engaged Robert A. Stanger & Co. Inc., (Stanger) to assist the board of directors and the company’s valuation committee, which is solely comprised of independent directors, in establishing the NAV.

Stanger is a nationally recognized investment banking firm specializing in providing strategic planning, investment banking, financial advisory, fairness opinion and asset and securities valuation services to partnerships, real estate investment trusts and real estate advisory and management companies. The engagement of Stanger was based on a number of factors including its experience in valuation of assets similar to those owned by CNL Healthcare Properties. This is the company’s second engagement with Stanger as a third-party valuation advisor.

CNL Healthcare Properties will establish the 2019 NAV in accordance with its valuation policy and certain recommendations and methodologies of the Investment Program Association, a trade association for non-listed direct investment vehicles.

About CNL Healthcare Properties

CNL Healthcare Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in institutional quality properties in the seniors housing and healthcare sectors, including stabilized, value-add and ground-up development assets, as well as other income-producing properties, real-estate related securities and loans. CNL Financial Group, LLC is the sponsor of CNL Healthcare Properties. For more information, visit cnlhealthcareproperties.com .

About CNL Financial Group

CNL Financial Group (CNL) is a private investment management firm providing real estate and alternative investments. Since inception in 1973, CNL and/or its affiliates have formed or acquired companies with more than $34 billion in assets. CNL is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit cnl.com .

