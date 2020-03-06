New Book on Protecting Your Business Assets Achieves #1 Amazon Bestseller Status on Launch Day

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignite Press announced this week that David Stokes’ new book, Protect Your Assets: Strategically Oriented, Metrics-Centered Credit Management, became a #1 bestseller on Amazon this week in the categories of Financial Accounting, Budgeting, Managerial Accounting, and more!The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3a6drHe Protect Your Assets reveals how credit professionals and business owners can provide maximum return to their company’s accounts receivable through planned, proactive management with the help of David Stokes’ expertise to guide you. In these pages, you will discover techniques and processes about credit risk administration, cash receipts management, revenue recovery, organizational leadership, and much more!“My perspective has always been that we credit professionals are tasked with protecting the integrity and value of the accounts receivable portfolio we manage,” says David. “Simply put, protecting your assets is a proactive method of management that is strategically oriented and metrics-focused.”David L. Stokes, CCE is a commercial trade and bank credit professional with experience in a variety of industries including consumer and professional electronics, outdoor building products, restaurant supply chain and steel pipe manufacturing. His career has been focused on helping companies improve their profitability and cash flow through strategically oriented, metric-centered credit management practices. Further, he has earned and maintained the professional designation of Certified Credit Executive through the National Association of Credit Management (NACM).David has conducted training sessions on various credit management topics including financial statement analysis, credit analysis, and collections. Also, he has been an instruction for NACM’s Credit Basics course.In addition to his professional qualifications, David identifies himself as a historian, uniformologist and miniaturist. This comes from his interest in American Revolutionary and Napoleonic historic and uniforms. His hobby is building and painting miniature figures, primarily of the American Revolution and Napoleonic Cavalry.David currently lives in the Piedmont Region of North Carolina.Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3a6drHe to purchase the book and to learn more!For booking information, visit protectyourassets.wordpress.com Contact Info:David L. Stokes, CCEdstokes56@bellsouth.net



