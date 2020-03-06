Desert Resort Management Honored at Annual Community Associations Institute Coachella Valley Chapter Awards Ceremony

/EIN News/ -- Palm Desert, CA, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desert Resort Management (DRM), an Associa® company, was honored at the annual Community Associations Institute (CAI) Coachella Valley Chapter awards ceremony at the Omni Rancho las Palma Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, CA.



The Atlantis an Evening Under the Sea themed event celebrated the outstanding achievements of chapter members over the past year. Guests enjoyed the awards ceremony and Monte Carlo Night entertainment.



The Coachella Valley chapter of CAI is the leading source of education, advocacy, and professional credentialing for common interest developments (CIDs) in the Coachella Valley. CAI-CV is one of 64 CAI chapters in the U.S. and abroad with more than 40,000 members worldwide. The CAI-CV has more than 900 members and affiliates, representing hundreds of local communities.



The Desert Resort Management team took home several awards, including:



Community Association Onsite Manager of the Year

Sharron Badham, PCAM®, CCAM®



Homeowner Leader of the Year

Michael Traidman, Mira Vista at Mission Hills HOA



Special Event Committee of the Year - Awards Committee

Loni Peterson, PCAM®, Chair

Kristin Berryhill-Hood



Operations Committee of the Year - Education Committee

Cardinal Ambrose, PCAM®, Board Liaison



Executive Director’s Award - Volunteer Committee

Elizabeth Weber, CMCA®, AMS®

Jayme Fakehany, CMCA®, AMS®



The Awards Committee Award

Loni Peterson, PCAM®



The Business Partner Committee Award

Kristin Berryhill-Hood



The Quorum Committee Award

Sierra Carr, CMCA®, AMS®



The Wine and Day at The Races Committee

Jon Roy



Recruiter of the Year Campaign Award

Loni Peterson, PCAM®



“Desert Resort Management is proud to be recognized by CAI at this year’s awards ceremony,” stated Mark Dodge, Desert Resort Management president. “Our team works extremely hard each day to make our board members and residents’ living environment the best possible and we continue to strive to provide the top management serves in the industry.”



