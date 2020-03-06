Etrion to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results on March 10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- GENEVA, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Company”) (TSX: ETX) (OMX: ETX), a solar independent power producer, will release its fourth quarter and year end 2019 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.



Operations and Finance Update call

A conference call webcast to present the Company’s 2019 Operations and Finance update will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 3:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET).

Dial-in details :

Conference ID: 3854058

North America: +1-647-788-4919 / Toll Free: +1-877-291-4570 / Sweden Toll Free: 02-079-4343

Webcast :

A webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1297/33370.

The Operations and Finance update call presentation and the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as the related documents, will be available on the Company’s website ( www.etrion.com ).

A replay of the telephone conference will be available until March 20,2020.

Replay dial-in details :

North America: +1-416-621-4642 / Toll Free: +1-800-585-8367

Pass code for replay: 3854058

About Etrion

Etrion Corporation is an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar power generation plants. The Company owns and operates 57 MW of solar capacity and owns the 45 MW Niigata project under construction, all in Japan. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol “ETX”. Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

Etrion discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 4:05 p.m. CET on March 6, 2020.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.etrion.com or contact:

Christian Lacueva – Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +41 (22) 715 20 90



