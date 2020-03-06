BOQI International Medical Updates Membership Program with Exclusive Benefits

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) today announced update of its membership program with more exclusive benefits. The company is also expanding its supply chains to ensure the customers have access to medical supplies during this time of need.



On March 5, 2020, the Company entered into a purchase agreement with Nanjing Chuangling Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. (“Nanjing Chuangling”) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy Chain Co., Ltd. According to the agreement, Nanjing Chuangling is going to supply surgical masks and 75% rubbing alcohol to Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy’s multiple chain stores. The company agreed to purchase 1,000,000 surgical masks and 100,000 bottles of 75% rubbing alcohol in total. The first batch of 10,000 surgical masks and 1,000 bottles of 75% rubbing alcohol is expected to be delivered on or before March 15, 2020.

The Company’s membership program was updated with additional member benefits that allow its members to purchase medical supplies in advance. Members are expected to be offered an exclusive presale on the Boqi Zhengji Online Medical APP. A certain number of medical supplies are also expected to be reserved for non-member customers to meet their demand. The additional benefits are expected to increase member engagement by delivering more value.

"We are striving to improve the health outcomes of our communities by expanding supply chains and strengthening our support for members. The novel coronavirus is a critical determinant of health for most people, but particularly for the population with chronic conditions, " said Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of BOQI International Medical Inc. "We want our members to be able to care for themselves and have reliable support, to be safe in their homes and communities and to lead fulfilling lives. Providing additional benefits in this manner not only improves their quality of life, it can also delay the development of the current epidemic."

About BOQI International Medical Inc.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation) (NASDAQ: BIMI) was founded in 2006. In February 2019, the Board of Directors of the company was reorganized following efforts led by Mr. Yongquan Bi, the company’s new Chairman, with a renewed focus on the health industry. The company is now transforming from a provider of integrated energy conservation solutions utilizing energy-saving equipment, technical services and energy management re-engineering project operations to a medical and health service provider. BOQI International Medical Inc. offers a broad range of consumer-directed health products and related services, including medical, pharmacy and behavioral health plans, chronic disease management services, and health information technology products and services. BOQI International Medical Inc. is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumers with more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless care they need when and where they need it.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are considered “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or “anticipates” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements regarding the efficacy of investment in research and development are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the effect of political, economic, and market conditions and geopolitical events; legislative and regulatory changes that affect our business; the availability of funds and working capital; the actions and initiatives of current and potential competitors; investor sentiment; and our reputation. We do not undertake any responsibility to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to take into account events or circumstances that occur after the date of this report. Additionally, we do not undertake any responsibility to update you on the occurrence of any unanticipated events, which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The factors discussed herein are expressed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at http://www.sec.gov.

IR Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: BIMI@dgipl.com



