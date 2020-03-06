Federal Air Marshals work with the House of Representatives to pass a historic Bill

Air Marshal National Council on Captiol Hill

It is imperative for the dedicated men and women of the Federal Air Marshal Service to receive this much needed support from Congress. It's been nineteen years since 9/11, its time for change.” — Attorney Cindy O'Keefe

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federal Air Marshal Service detects, deters and defeats hostile acts against aviation. Federal Air Marshals are armed federal law enforcement officers deployed on passenger flights worldwide to protect airline passengers and crew against the risk of criminal and terrorist violence

The Air Marshal National Council (AMNC), the exclusive voice of flying Federal Air Marshals, today announced that after months of working with the House Homeland Security Committee, H.R. 1140 has been amended to include our hardworking dedicated Federal Air Marshals.

The amendment, which has passed the house, was spearheaded by Representative Andy Kim (NJ-03) as a result of AMNC’s recent ABC news article exposing an agency in crisis. An agency with the highest rates of suicide and medical conditions in federal law enforcement.

The intent of the amendment is to require the TSA to first acknowledge that there are huge systemic problems that need to be addressed, and require the Administrator of the TSA to work with the AMNC and other partners, to bring about positive change. This type of legislation is long overdue and is finally shedding light on a workforce that is breaking.

The AMNC would like to thank Representative Kim and his dedicated staff for all their hard work. Additionally, we would like to thank Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12) and her staff for working so closely with us on this and several other initiatives.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.