There were 510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,672 in the last 365 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance for Composition of Matter Patent for SLS-007

Seelos Producing Viral Vectors and Preparing for In-Vivo Study in Parkinson's Disease

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Seelos' U.S. patent application (16/311,593) covering SLS-007, which Seelos is studying in Parkinson’s disease (PD).

The allowed claims cover composition of matter comprising at least one inhibitory peptide that inhibits alpha-synuclein (α-synuclein) aggregation by binding to residues 68-78 of α-synuclein. The allowed claims also cover a method of use for reducing or inhibiting α-synuclein aggregation, comprising contacting α-synuclein amyloid fibrils with an inhibitory peptide in an amount sufficient to reduce or inhibit α-synuclein aggregation plus a method of modulating the size or rate of growth of α-synuclein amyloid fibrils.

Seelos is currently producing adeno-associated virus (AAV) viral vectors and preparing animals for pre-clinical studies.

About SLS-007

SLS-007 is a family of rationally designed peptidic inhibitors that target the NACore (non-amyloid component core) of α-synuclein to inhibit protein aggregation in patients with PD. The overexpression of α-synuclein leads to the formation of α-synuclein aggregates which comprise Lewy bodies and neurites which are the hallmarks of the pathogenesis of PD. Recent in-vitro and cell culture research have shown that SLS-007 has the potential to stop the propagation and seeding of α-synuclein aggregates.

Contact Information:
Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Ave., 12th Fl
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com 
www.seelostherapeutics.com
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.