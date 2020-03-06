Seelos Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance for Composition of Matter Patent for SLS-007

Seelos Producing Viral Vectors and Preparing for In-Vivo Study in Parkinson's Disease

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Seelos' U.S. patent application (16/311,593) covering SLS-007, which Seelos is studying in Parkinson’s disease (PD).



The allowed claims cover composition of matter comprising at least one inhibitory peptide that inhibits alpha-synuclein (α-synuclein) aggregation by binding to residues 68-78 of α-synuclein. The allowed claims also cover a method of use for reducing or inhibiting α-synuclein aggregation, comprising contacting α-synuclein amyloid fibrils with an inhibitory peptide in an amount sufficient to reduce or inhibit α-synuclein aggregation plus a method of modulating the size or rate of growth of α-synuclein amyloid fibrils.

Seelos is currently producing adeno-associated virus (AAV) viral vectors and preparing animals for pre-clinical studies.

About SLS-007

SLS-007 is a family of rationally designed peptidic inhibitors that target the NACore (non-amyloid component core) of α-synuclein to inhibit protein aggregation in patients with PD. The overexpression of α-synuclein leads to the formation of α-synuclein aggregates which comprise Lewy bodies and neurites which are the hallmarks of the pathogenesis of PD. Recent in-vitro and cell culture research have shown that SLS-007 has the potential to stop the propagation and seeding of α-synuclein aggregates.

