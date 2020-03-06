Neos Therapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call on March 13th, 2020

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system-focused products, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial results prior to the opening of U.S. financial markets on Friday, March 13, 2020. Neos management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a company update at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 388-8985 for domestic calls, or +1 (562) 912-2654 for international callers, and referencing conference ID number 5454889. A live audio webcast for the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investors.neostx.com/ and will be available for replay following the call for 30 days.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative medicines utilizing its proprietary modified-release microparticle, drug delivery technology. Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), and Adzenys-ER® (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), all for the treatment of ADHD, are the first three branded, approved products using the Company’s modified-release microparticle, drug delivery technology. In addition, Neos manufactures and markets its generic version of the branded product Tussionex®2, an extended-release oral suspension of hydrocodone and chlorpheniramine for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms of a cold (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING). Additional information about Neos is available at www.neostx.com .

CONTACTS:

Richard I. Eisenstadt

Chief Financial Officer

Neos Therapeutics

(972) 408-1389

reisenstadt@neostx.com

Sarah McCabe

Investor Relations

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

(212) 362-1200

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com



