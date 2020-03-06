Intuitive Healer Amy Cianchetti to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Depression is thick. People are suffering, stuck, lost, disempowered, but there is hope. If you can pull your way out of the quicksand of depression, you may even look back on the experience as a gift.

Amy Cianchetti is an intuitive healer and empath. Highly sensitive, intuitive and deeply feeling, Amy holds immense space for her clients to feel seen, heard and understood, and move past their unhealthy thoughts, limiting beliefs and wounds to see their inner beauty and limitless potential.

“Through eyes that are not critical and judgmental, healing will occur,” says Amy. “I hold a space to help my clients transform and transmute energy and become their own healer. It’s a safe space without judgment, of unconditional love, to share the thoughts, beliefs or wounds running through their mind.”

Amy says she herself had a history with depression. She says it was a big struggle for her, but it was also her biggest teacher and catalyst for growth.

“That’s when I opened up my heart to unending compassion and unconditional love,” says Amy. “The clients who have come to me all remind me of previous versions of myself. I have intimate experience with almost everything my clients have, only now my vulnerabilities are my strengths, and my strongest gift is my emotional empathy. I help my clients feel the same way, to be empowered to learn and grow from each session.”

As an intuitive healer, Amy receives intuitive messages to get to the bottom of what really is feeding the depression, fear, feelings of being stuck or lost, like false and limiting beliefs from childhood programming and emotional trauma.

“The deep inner work of a spiritual, intuitive counseling session helps them dig a little deeper to finding something that they weren't quite aware of that needs to be validated, witnessed, and released,” says Amy. “Because I'm such a deep feeler, I don't want to see people struggle or be in pain. If something is emotional, she can feel it along with them, but that also means I can tell when there is a shift in understanding or the wound is healing.”

“It's so joyful because we are really here to shine our own light. We are here to find our unique strengths and gifts and shine that, so to support someone in doing that brings me tremendous joy.”

Close Up Radio will feature Amy Cianchetti in an interview with Jim Masters on March 10th at 3pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.amycianchetti.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.