Executive Coach Caroline Santiago to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The only constant in life is change. Our purpose is always to grow and evolve. If you're not working on your own evolution, you can be left behind. To unleash your power and live your highest potential, you will have to practice courage, humility and discipline on your path towards self-awareness, growth and self-mastery.

That’s the philosophy of Caroline Santiago, an executive coach specializing in leadership development and high performance.

“Unlocking high levels of performance is about the individual’s ability to master their thoughts and behaviors” says Santiago. “The thinking and behavior that allowed a leader to build a $1 million company, will not be the same thinking and behaviors needed to help the leader create a $10 million company. The success of the leader to achieve their goal is reflective upon the leader’s ability to expand and grow their current thinking, behaviors and leadership skills when managing the company.”

As an executive coach, Santiago equips leaders, teams and organizations to achieve accelerated growth, high performance, change and transformation, and make a positive impact within the communities that they serve.

“We're experiencing the world rapidly changing, not by choice, but due to technological advancements,” says Santiago. “It's going to require people to change, upskill, and interact in the world in ways that society has never done before. So, as a coach, I focus on helping my clients identify their performance barriers (mindsets, behaviors, interactions and habits) that are currently limiting their performance and equip them with specific strategies and tools that enable them to integrate new ways of thinking, behaving, interacting, and relating with others so they reach higher levels of performance and success.”

Who you are as a leader is reflected in your character, which is influenced by your values and life experiences. Santiago discovered her leadership voice and relationship building abilities at the age of 5 as a Student Council Leader at an American International School abroad. She would later go on to work within the Big 4 Consultancies and lead large scale, change and transformation programs. Her unique personal and professional experiences have allowed her to understand the specific mindsets, habits and disciplines of high-performing senior executive leaders.

“Leaders lead from the inside out,” says Santiago. “The best leaders know their values and live them transparently. They prioritize people and relationships and they are exceptional relationship builders. They understand that at the heart of every business problem or conflict is a people issue that needs to be resolved quickly.”

Santiago is proud to be a protégé of Marshall Goldsmith the #1 Executive Coach in the world. She is a member of Marshall Goldsmith’s 100 Coaches, a community of leaders committed to using their individual talents to make people and organizations better.

“I love our community. MG100 Coaches is my extended family,” says Santiago. “It’s amazing to be able to partner with the world’s leading executive coaches, consultants, speakers, authors, iconic leaders, entrepreneurs and non-profit leaders and play a part in making the world a better place.”

Close Up Radio will feature Caroline Santiago in an interview with Jim Masters on March 9th at 12pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio. If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Caroline Santiago, visit www.caroline-santiago.com



