K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K-12 Blended E-Learning Industry
Description
A recent report published provides a brief overview of the global K-12 Blended E-Learning market with a detailed explanation. This overview shows the forecast from the duration period of 2020 to 2025, and analysis of the product/service based on the type, application, and region. The market landscape is also presented in the report that shows the competitive situation and market concentration along with the basic information of these key players. It also includes the analysis of the production and management techniques that are employed for the same. The report on the global K-12 Blended E-Learning market also shows an in-depth analysis of some new and prominent industry trends on a current basis.
This report focuses on the global K-12 Blended E-Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Blended E-Learning development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Blackboard
Instructure
Pearson
Promethean
Samsung
Aptara
D2L
Docebo
Educomp Solutions
Ellucian
Scholastic
Schoology
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Content
System
Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Pre-primary School
Primary School
Middle School
High School
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Research methodology
The market research team analyses the global K-12 Blended E-Learning market by adopting Porter’s Five Force Model analysis for the base year of 2015 and the assessment period from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the method of research also includes the SWOT analysis and in-depth analysis that is carried out for enabling a clear understanding of the data and figures that is affecting the intensity of competitive rivalry among the companies.
Table of Contents
