K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

A recent report published provides a brief overview of the global K-12 Blended E-Learning market with a detailed explanation. This overview shows the forecast from the duration period of 2020 to 2025, and analysis of the product/service based on the type, application, and region. The market landscape is also presented in the report that shows the competitive situation and market concentration along with the basic information of these key players. It also includes the analysis of the production and management techniques that are employed for the same. The report on the global K-12 Blended E-Learning market also shows an in-depth analysis of some new and prominent industry trends on a current basis.

This report focuses on the global K-12 Blended E-Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Blended E-Learning development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Blackboard

Instructure

Pearson

Promethean

Samsung

Aptara

D2L

Docebo

Educomp Solutions

Ellucian

Scholastic

Schoology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Content

System

Solutions



Market segment by Application, split into

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Research methodology

The market research team analyses the global K-12 Blended E-Learning market by adopting Porter’s Five Force Model analysis for the base year of 2015 and the assessment period from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the method of research also includes the SWOT analysis and in-depth analysis that is carried out for enabling a clear understanding of the data and figures that is affecting the intensity of competitive rivalry among the companies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by K-12 Blended E-Learning Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Content

1.4.4 System

1.4.5 Solutions

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Pre-primary School

1.5.3 Primary School

1.5.4 Middle School

1.5.5 High School

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 K-12 Blended E-Learning Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 K-12 Blended E-Learning Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 K-12 Blended E-Learning Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key K-12 Blended E-Learning Players (Opinion Leaders)

...

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Blackboard

13.1.1 Blackboard Company Details

13.1.2 Blackboard Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Blackboard K-12 Blended E-Learning Introduction

13.1.4 Blackboard Revenue in K-12 Blended E-Learning Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Blackboard Recent Development

13.2 Instructure

13.2.1 Instructure Company Details

13.2.2 Instructure Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Instructure K-12 Blended E-Learning Introduction

13.2.4 Instructure Revenue in K-12 Blended E-Learning Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Instructure Recent Development

13.3 Pearson

13.3.1 Pearson Company Details

13.3.2 Pearson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Pearson K-12 Blended E-Learning Introduction

13.3.4 Pearson Revenue in K-12 Blended E-Learning Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Pearson Recent Development

13.4 Promethean

13.4.1 Promethean Company Details

13.4.2 Promethean Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Promethean K-12 Blended E-Learning Introduction

13.4.4 Promethean Revenue in K-12 Blended E-Learning Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Promethean Recent Development

13.5 Samsung

13.5.1 Samsung Company Details

13.5.2 Samsung Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Samsung K-12 Blended E-Learning Introduction

13.5.4 Samsung Revenue in K-12 Blended E-Learning Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Samsung Recent Development

13.6 Aptara

13.6.1 Aptara Company Details

13.6.2 Aptara Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Aptara K-12 Blended E-Learning Introduction

13.6.4 Aptara Revenue in K-12 Blended E-Learning Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Aptara Recent Development

13.7 D2L

13.8 Docebo

13.9 Educomp Solutions

13.10 Ellucian

13.11 Scholastic

13.12 Schoology

