Scale-out NAS Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Scale-out NAS -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scale-out NAS Industry
Description
This report focuses on the global Scale-out NAS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Scale-out NAS development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The Scale-out NAS market has witnessed growth for the duration period from 2020 to 2025. With the CAGR rising, the global market is estimated to reach the expected rate in 2025. The report also assesses the market depending on a close study of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that have the potential to set the trend of the global Scale-out NAS market. At the same time, close inspection of the key players based on their market revenues has also been done. Apart from this, the information about the Scale-out NAS market is also provided based on the real-time scenario. This extensive approach helps the readers to understand the market trend of the product/service.
The key players covered in this study
Dell
HPE
Nasuni
Netapp
Hitachi Data Systems
IBM
Panasas
Pure Storage
Tintri
Scality
Nexenta Systems
Quantum
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5040303-global-scale-out-nas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
File Storage
Block Storage
Object Storage
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
Consumer Goods & Retail
IT & Telecom
Energy
Healthcare
Government
Manufacturing
Education & Academics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Research methodology
The market research team analyses the global Scale-out NAS market by adopting Porter’s Five Force Model analysis for the base year of 2015 and the assessment period from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the method of research also includes the SWOT analysis and in-depth analysis that is carried out for enabling a clear understanding of the data and figures that is affecting the intensity of competitive rivalry among the companies.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5040303-global-scale-out-nas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Scale-out NAS Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Scale-out NAS Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 File Storage
1.4.3 Block Storage
1.4.4 Object Storage
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Scale-out NAS Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.3 Consumer Goods & Retail
1.5.4 IT & Telecom
1.5.5 Energy
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Government
1.5.8 Manufacturing
1.5.9 Education & Academics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
....
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Dell
13.1.1 Dell Company Details
13.1.2 Dell Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Dell Scale-out NAS Introduction
13.1.4 Dell Revenue in Scale-out NAS Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Dell Recent Development
13.2 HPE
13.2.1 HPE Company Details
13.2.2 HPE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 HPE Scale-out NAS Introduction
13.2.4 HPE Revenue in Scale-out NAS Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 HPE Recent Development
13.3 Nasuni
13.3.1 Nasuni Company Details
13.3.2 Nasuni Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Nasuni Scale-out NAS Introduction
13.3.4 Nasuni Revenue in Scale-out NAS Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Nasuni Recent Development
13.4 Netapp
13.4.1 Netapp Company Details
13.4.2 Netapp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Netapp Scale-out NAS Introduction
13.4.4 Netapp Revenue in Scale-out NAS Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Netapp Recent Development
13.5 Hitachi Data Systems
13.5.1 Hitachi Data Systems Company Details
13.5.2 Hitachi Data Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Hitachi Data Systems Scale-out NAS Introduction
13.5.4 Hitachi Data Systems Revenue in Scale-out NAS Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Hitachi Data Systems Recent Development
13.6 IBM
13.6.1 IBM Company Details
13.6.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 IBM Scale-out NAS Introduction
13.6.4 IBM Revenue in Scale-out NAS Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 IBM Recent Development
13.7 Panasas
13.7.1 Panasas Company Details
13.7.2 Panasas Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Panasas Scale-out NAS Introduction
13.7.4 Panasas Revenue in Scale-out NAS Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Panasas Recent Development
13.8 Pure Storage
13.8.1 Pure Storage Company Details
13.8.2 Pure Storage Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Pure Storage Scale-out NAS Introduction
13.8.4 Pure Storage Revenue in Scale-out NAS Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Pure Storage Recent Development
13.9 Tintri
13.9.1 Tintri Company Details
13.9.2 Tintri Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Tintri Scale-out NAS Introduction
13.9.4 Tintri Revenue in Scale-out NAS Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Tintri Recent Development
13.10 Scality
13.10.1 Scality Company Details
13.10.2 Scality Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Scality Scale-out NAS Introduction
13.10.4 Scality Revenue in Scale-out NAS Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Scality Recent Development
13.11 Nexenta Systems
10.11.1 Nexenta Systems Company Details
10.11.2 Nexenta Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Nexenta Systems Scale-out NAS Introduction
10.11.4 Nexenta Systems Revenue in Scale-out NAS Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Nexenta Systems Recent Development
13.12 Quantum
10.12.1 Quantum Company Details
10.12.2 Quantum Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Quantum Scale-out NAS Introduction
10.12.4 Quantum Revenue in Scale-out NAS Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Quantum Recent Development
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5040303
Continued...
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
+1 646-845-9349
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.