Global Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Market 2020
Description:
The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Petroleum Coke (Petcoke). The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast till the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.
According to this study, over the next five years the Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) market will register a 1.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 33840 million by 2025, from $ 31900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Shell
Valero Energy
MPC
Asbury Carbons
ConocoPhillips
ExxonMobil
Aminco Resource
This study considers the Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Needle Coke Type
Shot Coke Type
Sponge Coke Type
Honeycomb Coke Type
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Power
Cement
Aluminum
Steel
Others
Segmental Analysis: -
The industry PETROLEUM COKE (PETCOKE) is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry PETROLEUM COKE (PETCOKE). New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.
Table of Content: -
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
……
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Shell
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Product Offered
12.1.3 Shell Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Shell Latest Developments
12.2 Valero Energy
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Product Offered
12.2.3 Valero Energy Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Valero Energy Latest Developments
12.3 MPC
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Product Offered
12.3.3 MPC Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 MPC Latest Developments
12.4 Asbury Carbons
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Product Offered
12.4.3 Asbury Carbons Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Asbury Carbons Latest Developments
12.5 ConocoPhillips
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Product Offered
12.5.3 ConocoPhillips Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 ConocoPhillips Latest Developments
12.6 ExxonMobil
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Product Offered
12.6.3 ExxonMobil Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 ExxonMobil Latest Developments
12.7 Aminco Resource
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Product Offered
12.7.3 Aminco Resource Petroleum Coke (Petcoke) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Aminco Resource Latest Developments
Continued…..
