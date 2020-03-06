TopResultsCoaching Releases the Antidote to the 'No-Time' Syndrome for Business Owners and Entrepreneurs

The New Book Combines Psychology Principles And Tools To Influence Business Productivity And Success

VALENCIA, SPAIN, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kirstin O’Donovan, Productivity Coach, Author, and Owner of TopResultsCoaching, announces the publication of her latest book, “Tapping into Neuro-Productivity: Cutting Through The Noise To Catapult You To Success.”As we increasingly seek work-life balance, while increasing productivity, this book was written to provide all the tools needed to master productivity and results.“In today’s market, the majority of time management and productivity books focus on strategies and tools alone. However, ‘Tapping into Neuro-Productivity’ is the first of its kind to focus on one’s psychological mindset along with strategies. Time is one of our most valuable resources, and improving our relationship with time starts with psychology, not strategies.” said O’Donovan.In “Tapping into Neuro-Productivity,” O’Donovan discusses the link between your thought processes, neurotransmitters, and behaviors. Through a variety of techniques and concepts, O’Donovan’s book is guaranteed to benefit entrepreneurs, freelancers, small business owners, and more.“My book combines a wealth of the latest principles, strategies, and tools to help you master your internal world. It incorporates everything you need all wrapped into one, with exercises and key takeaways in each chapter that my readers can begin implementing right away. I guarantee to arm you with the latest strategies to leverage your productivity effectively from the get-go,” continued O’Donovan.Along with being a published author, O’Donovan is the owner of TopResultsCoaching, where she works as a peak performance productivity coach. In her position, she works with entrepreneurs and small business owners to help them reach a variety of different professional goals, including improving productivity, time management, and achieving professional success. Based in Spain, O’Donovan has studied and currently works with some of the top names in the coaching industry internationally.Along with her new book, “Tapping into Neuro-Productivity,” O’Donovan has also authored “Maximize Your Time to Maximize Your Profit,” and has co-authored two books, “The Confident Woman” and “There is GOLD Inside YOU.” Additionally, she writes for various international publications on productivity, particularly within small business enterprises.To purchase an instant digital download of “Tapping into Neuro-Productivity,” priced at $5.99, visit www.tappingintoneuroproductivity.com For more information, visit www.topresultscoaching.com



