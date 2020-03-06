Global E-Discovery Market Growth, Trends and Drivers Analysis 2020-2026
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A brief overview of the E-Discovery market has been presented along with a penetrating explanation. This overview mentions the industry chain structure, describes the market environment and analyzes the market size and forecast for the period extending from 2020 to 2026. The report also introduces the competitive situation of the product/service market among the key players and manufacturers, besides providing a comprehensive analysis of the market price and the value chain features, as covered in the report. It also includes the market study of some new and prominent industry trends, regional analysis and market segmentation based on various factors responsible for the growth and development of the E-Discovery market.
This report focuses on the global E-Discovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Discovery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Opentext
Nuix
Microsoft
IBm
Micro Focus
Catalyst
FTi
AccessdatA
ZylaB
EPIQ
Fronteo
Conduent
Relativity
Logikcull
Advanced Discovery
Cloudnine
Commvault
Driven
IPRo
Kldiscovery
Veritas
Deloitte
Thomson Reuters
RicoH
Lighthouse
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
BSFI
Government and Public Sector
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Legal
IT and Telecommunications
Energy and Utilities
Retail and Consumer Goods
Manufacturing
Other
Regional analysis:
The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis taking various aspects in to account. Here the key players have been identified understanding the strategies applied by them. In concurrence, the partnership level can be analysed, along with the associated factors or scopes to merge. Here the key markets like Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa has been taken in to account. The report makes prediction of the market up to 2026.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by E-Discovery Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global E-Discovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global E-Discovery Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 BSFI
1.5.3 Government and Public Sector
1.5.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.5 Legal
1.5.6 IT and Telecommunications
1.5.7 Energy and Utilities
1.5.8 Retail and Consumer Goods
1.5.9 Manufacturing
1.5.10 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 E-Discovery Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 E-Discovery Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 E-Discovery Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 E-Discovery Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 E-Discovery Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 E-Discovery Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key E-Discovery Players (Opinion Leaders)
......
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Opentext
13.1.1 Opentext Company Details
13.1.2 Opentext Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Opentext E-Discovery Introduction
13.1.4 Opentext Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Opentext Recent Development
13.2 Nuix
13.2.1 Nuix Company Details
13.2.2 Nuix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Nuix E-Discovery Introduction
13.2.4 Nuix Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Nuix Recent Development
13.3 Microsoft
13.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.3.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Microsoft E-Discovery Introduction
13.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.4 IBm
13.4.1 IBm Company Details
13.4.2 IBm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 IBm E-Discovery Introduction
13.4.4 IBm Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 IBm Recent Development
13.5 Micro Focus
13.5.1 Micro Focus Company Details
13.5.2 Micro Focus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Micro Focus E-Discovery Introduction
13.5.4 Micro Focus Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Micro Focus Recent Development
13.6 Catalyst
13.6.1 Catalyst Company Details
13.6.2 Catalyst Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Catalyst E-Discovery Introduction
13.6.4 Catalyst Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Catalyst Recent Development
13.7 FTi
13.7.1 FTi Company Details
13.7.2 FTi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 FTi E-Discovery Introduction
13.7.4 FTi Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 FTi Recent Development
13.8 AccessdatA
13.8.1 AccessdatA Company Details
13.8.2 AccessdatA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 AccessdatA E-Discovery Introduction
13.8.4 AccessdatA Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 AccessdatA Recent Development
13.9 ZylaB
13.9.1 ZylaB Company Details
13.9.2 ZylaB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 ZylaB E-Discovery Introduction
13.9.4 ZylaB Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 ZylaB Recent Development
13.10 EPIQ
13.10.1 EPIQ Company Details
13.10.2 EPIQ Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 EPIQ E-Discovery Introduction
13.10.4 EPIQ Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 EPIQ Recent Development
……Continued
