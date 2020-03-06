Global E-Discovery Market Growth, Trends and Drivers Analysis 2020-2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, March 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A brief overview of the E-Discovery market has been presented along with a penetrating explanation. This overview mentions the industry chain structure, describes the market environment and analyzes the market size and forecast for the period extending from 2020 to 2026. The report also introduces the competitive situation of the product/service market among the key players and manufacturers, besides providing a comprehensive analysis of the market price and the value chain features, as covered in the report. It also includes the market study of some new and prominent industry trends, regional analysis and market segmentation based on various factors responsible for the growth and development of the E-Discovery market.

This report focuses on the global E-Discovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Discovery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5038845-global-e-discovery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026



The key players covered in this study

Opentext

Nuix

Microsoft

IBm

Micro Focus

Catalyst

FTi

AccessdatA

ZylaB

EPIQ

Fronteo

Conduent

Relativity

Logikcull

Advanced Discovery

Cloudnine

Commvault

Driven

IPRo

Kldiscovery

Veritas

Deloitte

Thomson Reuters

RicoH

Lighthouse

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

BSFI

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Legal

IT and Telecommunications

Energy and Utilities

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Other

Regional analysis:

The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis taking various aspects in to account. Here the key players have been identified understanding the strategies applied by them. In concurrence, the partnership level can be analysed, along with the associated factors or scopes to merge. Here the key markets like Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa has been taken in to account. The report makes prediction of the market up to 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by E-Discovery Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global E-Discovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-Discovery Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BSFI

1.5.3 Government and Public Sector

1.5.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.5 Legal

1.5.6 IT and Telecommunications

1.5.7 Energy and Utilities

1.5.8 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.5.9 Manufacturing

1.5.10 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 E-Discovery Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 E-Discovery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 E-Discovery Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 E-Discovery Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 E-Discovery Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 E-Discovery Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key E-Discovery Players (Opinion Leaders)

......

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Opentext

13.1.1 Opentext Company Details

13.1.2 Opentext Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Opentext E-Discovery Introduction

13.1.4 Opentext Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Opentext Recent Development

13.2 Nuix

13.2.1 Nuix Company Details

13.2.2 Nuix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Nuix E-Discovery Introduction

13.2.4 Nuix Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Nuix Recent Development

13.3 Microsoft

13.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.3.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Microsoft E-Discovery Introduction

13.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.4 IBm

13.4.1 IBm Company Details

13.4.2 IBm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 IBm E-Discovery Introduction

13.4.4 IBm Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 IBm Recent Development

13.5 Micro Focus

13.5.1 Micro Focus Company Details

13.5.2 Micro Focus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Micro Focus E-Discovery Introduction

13.5.4 Micro Focus Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Micro Focus Recent Development

13.6 Catalyst

13.6.1 Catalyst Company Details

13.6.2 Catalyst Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Catalyst E-Discovery Introduction

13.6.4 Catalyst Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Catalyst Recent Development

13.7 FTi

13.7.1 FTi Company Details

13.7.2 FTi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 FTi E-Discovery Introduction

13.7.4 FTi Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 FTi Recent Development

13.8 AccessdatA

13.8.1 AccessdatA Company Details

13.8.2 AccessdatA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 AccessdatA E-Discovery Introduction

13.8.4 AccessdatA Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 AccessdatA Recent Development

13.9 ZylaB

13.9.1 ZylaB Company Details

13.9.2 ZylaB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 ZylaB E-Discovery Introduction

13.9.4 ZylaB Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 ZylaB Recent Development

13.10 EPIQ

13.10.1 EPIQ Company Details

13.10.2 EPIQ Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 EPIQ E-Discovery Introduction

13.10.4 EPIQ Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 EPIQ Recent Development

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5038845-global-e-discovery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.