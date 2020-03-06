Consulting Services Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2026
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, March 6, 2020
The latest report titled ‘Global Consulting Services Market’ is anticipated to witness heavy ascension over the forecast period, as per the latest analysis. This market has been studied in detail by various market researchers for understanding the functioning of the market during a defined forecast period of 2020 to 2025. This recently released study was found on WiseGuy Reports that has inculcated an in-depth understanding of the market landscape. At the beginning of the report, this report has included a section pertaining a brief definition of the product or service and its primary applications in the various end-user industries. This overview is provided with the objective to provide the readers with better understanding to view this report.
This report focuses on the global Consulting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consulting Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
L.E.K
A.T.Kearney
Deloitte Consulting
PwC
EY
KPMG
Accenture
IBM
McKinsey
Booz Allen Hamilton
Boston Consulting Group
Bain & Company
Microsoft
GE
IBM
Siemens
IHS Markit
Cisco
SAP
OC&C Strategy
ZS Associate
Capgemini Consulting
Advancy
BDA
Towers Watson
Mercer
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Technical Consulting
Strategy Consulting
Management Consulting
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Government
Enterprise
Other
Regional analysis:
The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis taking various aspects in to account. Here the key players have been identified understanding the strategies applied by them. In concurrence, the partnership level can be analysed, along with the associated factors or scopes to merge. Here the key markets like Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa has been taken in to account. The report makes prediction of the market up to 2026.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Consulting Services Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Consulting Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Technical Consulting
1.4.3 Strategy Consulting
1.4.4 Management Consulting
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Consulting Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Personal
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 Enterprise
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Consulting Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Consulting Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Consulting Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Consulting Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Consulting Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Consulting Services Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Consulting Services Players (Opinion Leaders)
.......
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 L.E.K
13.1.1 L.E.K Company Details
13.1.2 L.E.K Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 L.E.K Consulting Services Introduction
13.1.4 L.E.K Revenue in Consulting Services Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 L.E.K Recent Development
13.2 A.T.Kearney
13.2.1 A.T.Kearney Company Details
13.2.2 A.T.Kearney Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 A.T.Kearney Consulting Services Introduction
13.2.4 A.T.Kearney Revenue in Consulting Services Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 A.T.Kearney Recent Development
13.3 Deloitte Consulting
13.3.1 Deloitte Consulting Company Details
13.3.2 Deloitte Consulting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Deloitte Consulting Consulting Services Introduction
13.3.4 Deloitte Consulting Revenue in Consulting Services Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Deloitte Consulting Recent Development
13.4 PwC
13.4.1 PwC Company Details
13.4.2 PwC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 PwC Consulting Services Introduction
13.4.4 PwC Revenue in Consulting Services Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 PwC Recent Development
13.5 EY
13.5.1 EY Company Details
13.5.2 EY Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 EY Consulting Services Introduction
13.5.4 EY Revenue in Consulting Services Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 EY Recent Development
13.6 KPMG
13.6.1 KPMG Company Details
13.6.2 KPMG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 KPMG Consulting Services Introduction
13.6.4 KPMG Revenue in Consulting Services Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 KPMG Recent Development
13.7 Accenture
13.7.1 Accenture Company Details
13.7.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Accenture Consulting Services Introduction
13.7.4 Accenture Revenue in Consulting Services Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Accenture Recent Development
13.8 IBM
13.8.1 IBM Company Details
13.8.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 IBM Consulting Services Introduction
13.8.4 IBM Revenue in Consulting Services Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 IBM Recent Development
13.9 McKinsey
13.9.1 McKinsey Company Details
13.9.2 McKinsey Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 McKinsey Consulting Services Introduction
13.9.4 McKinsey Revenue in Consulting Services Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 McKinsey Recent Development
13.10 Booz Allen Hamilton
13.10.1 Booz Allen Hamilton Company Details
13.10.2 Booz Allen Hamilton Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Booz Allen Hamilton Consulting Services Introduction
13.10.4 Booz Allen Hamilton Revenue in Consulting Services Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Booz Allen Hamilton Recent Development
13.11 Boston Consulting Group
10.11.1 Boston Consulting Group Company Details
10.11.2 Boston Consulting Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Boston Consulting Group Consulting Services Introduction
10.11.4 Boston Consulting Group Revenue in Consulting Services Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Boston Consulting Group Recent Development
13.12 Bain & Company
10.12.1 Bain & Company Company Details
10.12.2 Bain & Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Bain & Company Consulting Services Introduction
10.12.4 Bain & Company Revenue in Consulting Services Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Bain & Company Recent Development
13.13 Microsoft
10.13.1 Microsoft Company Details
10.13.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Microsoft Consulting Services Introduction
10.13.4 Microsoft Revenue in Consulting Services Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.14 GE
10.14.1 GE Company Details
10.14.2 GE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 GE Consulting Services Introduction
10.14.4 GE Revenue in Consulting Services Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 GE Recent Development
……Continued
