Knowledge Process Outsourcing Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2026

The Knowledge Process Outsourcing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$122.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 21.6%. Engineering & Design, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 24.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$74 Billion by the year 2026, Engineering & Design will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Engineering & Design will reach a market size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$28.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Genpact

HCL Technologies

ExlService

McKinsey & Company

Moody’s Corporation

Mphasis

Pangea3

R.R. Donnelly & Sons Company

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Analytics & Market Research

Engineering & Design

Financial Process Outsourcing

Legal Process Outsourcing

Publishing Outsourcing

Research & Development Outsourcing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Knowledge Process Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Knowledge Process Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Knowledge Process Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

