LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $60 Million Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LSACU), a blank check company targeting the biopharma, medical technology, digital health and healthcare services sectors, announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 6,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will begin trading on March 6, 2020, on the NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) under the symbol “LSACU.”



Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one-half of one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share. Once the shares of common stock and warrants begin separate trading, they are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “LSAC,” and “LSACW,” respectively.

Chardan has been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on or about March 10, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Chardan acted as sole book running manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 5, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, 17 State Street, 21st floor, New York, New York 10004. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About LifeSci Acquisition Corp.

LifeSci Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAC) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to pursue prospective targets that are focused on healthcare innovation in North America or Europe. For more information, please visit www.lifesciacquisition.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the LifeSci Acquisition Corp.’s initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. LifeSci Acquisition Corp. expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in LifeSci Acquisition Corp.’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Media Contact

Cait Williamson, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

(646) 751-4366

cait@lifescicomms.com



