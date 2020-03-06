ITALIAN JEWERLY DESIGNER LAUNCHES MOVING FEMALE-EMPOWERED COLLECTION SPRING 2020

Ambrosial Collection - Honor your Divinity Details of Selene goddess jewelry from the Ambrosial collection Goddess rings from the Ambrosial collection

PORTOMAGGIORE, FERRARA, ITALY, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new Italian-crafted collection by jewelry designer, Veronica Costanzo, will be available from March 20 at theauramuse.com , with the goal of inspiring women to find their feminine power within. Inspired by the Goddesses from Greek and Roman mythology, the Ambrosial Collection features exquisite copper and ethically-sourced gemstones, and each piece is named after its muse — the Selene necklace, Artemis ring, Aurora necklace, Aphrodite ring, Athena earrings, and the Iris necklace just to name a few.“Ambrosial is a very feminine and empowering collection.” Costanzo says. “Each piece navigates through ancient mythology and symbolism, exploring the Divine Feminine archetypes with one common theme in mind — the divine is not something to be sought outside of us but it's rather an intrinsic force residing within us all. This collection is my heartfelt invitation to start honoring ourselves on a more deeper level to fully unleash and embody that sacred energy, becoming the Goddess of our own destiny.”The Ambrosial Collection has been designed as an invitation to help women unleash their true essence. Showcasing gemstones like Herkimer Diamonds, Rose quartz, Moonstones, Australian Opals, Labradorite and others, this is a collection that will help her shine brighter than ever before.About the Ambrosial Collection:• Copper jewelry with ethically-sourced natural gemstones• 12 new pieces in total• Handcrafted in northern Italy studio• Available exclusively on theauramuse.com• Designs to showcase Goddesses of classical mythologyAbout Aura MuseCreated by artist, Veronica Costanzo, Aura Muse focuses on ethereal crystal jewelry to “illuminate your essence.” Her mission is simple — to inspire women to nurture their inner divine essence by creating ethereal jewelry that highlights their sacred femininity. Veronica handcrafts her magical creations from her studio in northern Italy.ContactFor more information about the Ambrosial Collection or for an interview with Veronica Costanzo, please write to love@theauramuse.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.