ITALIAN JEWERLY DESIGNER LAUNCHES MOVING FEMALE-EMPOWERED COLLECTION SPRING 2020
“Ambrosial is a very feminine and empowering collection.” Costanzo says. “Each piece navigates through ancient mythology and symbolism, exploring the Divine Feminine archetypes with one common theme in mind — the divine is not something to be sought outside of us but it's rather an intrinsic force residing within us all. This collection is my heartfelt invitation to start honoring ourselves on a more deeper level to fully unleash and embody that sacred energy, becoming the Goddess of our own destiny.”
The Ambrosial Collection has been designed as an invitation to help women unleash their true essence. Showcasing gemstones like Herkimer Diamonds, Rose quartz, Moonstones, Australian Opals, Labradorite and others, this is a collection that will help her shine brighter than ever before.
About the Ambrosial Collection:
• Copper jewelry with ethically-sourced natural gemstones
• 12 new pieces in total
• Handcrafted in northern Italy studio
• Available exclusively on theauramuse.com
• Designs to showcase Goddesses of classical mythology
About Aura Muse
Created by artist, Veronica Costanzo, Aura Muse focuses on ethereal crystal jewelry to “illuminate your essence.” Her mission is simple — to inspire women to nurture their inner divine essence by creating ethereal jewelry that highlights their sacred femininity. Veronica handcrafts her magical creations from her studio in northern Italy.
