Amateur Business Agility or Ways of Working will cause Business Carnage

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- No one would let someone have a go at Brain Surgery yet Company Boards will let both large Consultancies (supposedly to manage risk) and Internal Staff (to save money) have a go at Business Agility , Agile Transformation, Ways of Working , Operational Transformation or Optimisation."No one would let someone have a go at Brain Surgery yet amateurs are playing with the future of many Companies and Organisations"Things to consider in hiring Business Agility “expertise” which should be interrogatedThe first and most important thing to recognise is that Business Transformation is the skill and Agile is the passion. Hiring Agile Coaches to do Business Transformation is business suicide. Likewise hiring Business Transformation people with no experience of Agile Delivery is also business suicide. Lastly business people need to accept they will be challenged by an actual expert, they will listen and try to evolve the organisation, not break it to make it, but build on what's there. They won't try and do what they have done before they will first try to understand your business, your objectives and strategy and then create a proposal on how and where to start. They won't go big bang, they will propose a pilot of an end to end function that cross cuts the organisation to test what can be done and what level of benefit it will offer."Business Agility is slow before it gets fast, small before big and wrong before it becomes right"No Business Agility programme is 100% successfulI worked on a programme where a very well known Blue Chip consultancy claimed 100% success on a previous Business Agility programme. We asked for the name of the client and a contact, neither were available. They arrived on site through a business unit who had read their sales pitch online and believed it. We spent 6 months trying to get them to understand the basic concepts of Business Agility however their mind sets were toward creating standard patterns they could own and reuse, somewhat horrifically also reinventing Agile terminology to own it (it was very embarrassing). Due to their general ignorance on Business Agility they were on an outcomes based contract that could never be completed as professional Business Agile Transformation is not time boxed and outcomes are very hard to predict, as takes years to adopt in existing organisations.Business Agility Transformation contracts cannot be outcomes based in the normal ways as the transformation is a mixture of mindsets and practices, artifacts can be created but they don't denote DONENo Business Agility programme is ever CompleteAs with the previous section Business Agility, Agile Transformation and Ways of Working are all essentially the same thing. The transformation cannot be time boxed and in fact should evolve over time, adapting to meet the needs of the clients market and their business.Business Agility Transformation is both an evolution and a revolution meaning that it keeps on going forever and adapts to enable the business to adaptNo Business Agility programme is created by “Hero’s”The notion that one person delivers Business Agility is a total fallacy, it's a team activity where every person willing to participate aids the outcome. Avoid Agile Hero's it's unlikely they understood what it took to deliver Business Agility and would not be able to replicate it without their previous team.No Business Agility programme is focused on one part of an organisation onlyIt's a little odd but there is a lot of NIMBY's in Transformation. The 'Not in my backyard' is quite prevalent in enterprises. Executives and Senior Managers are happy for someone else to change but are very unhappy at being asked to change themselves. Impacting their carefully crafted careers often meets extreme resistance. So Transformation is often focused on the path of least resistance.Business Agility only works when the board, finance, legal, HR, portfolio, programme and project levels embrace it too, everyone is changedBecause Business Agility is totally interconnected, there needs to be an expectation that both Business Agility and Current Business practice will run at the same time. This will mean that Risk Management will require two taxonomies and two different processes to be run at the same time. This is essential as in flight work cannot be stopped while transformation work is piloted and then launched as the standard practice. Long term work may not also be converted to a new way of working so the management and structure of it may persist for many years until complete. Selection of these long term programmes would require a risk assessment againsts agreed deadlines or regulatory compliance.No Business Agility programme was universally liked and did not have “Rebels and Dissidents” who were very seniorChange is unexpected in hierarchical organisations, in fact people have over the years fended off a lot of transformation and change. People have become adept at swallowing up the transformation funds and ensuring the delivery of nothing. Transformation and change are for very many organisations counter culture, to be endured till they run out of money or patronage so that the old order can reassert itself in a very public way.There will always be rebels and dissidents in the situation of transformation and change so the question is not how to discover them but how to mitigate their impacts. In my previous experiences we have set up a taskforce to deal with the impacts of rebels and dissidents. Like them direct action is not the way, in fact we created broad strokes with wide transparency to deal with misinformation so that the purveyors of such would cripple their own networks with obvious untruths (against the now public truth). This is one method of around eight functional mitigations. If you want the rest, Business Agility as a service is available through Paradigm Interactions Inc. globally.



