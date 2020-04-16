Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer in Mississippi-Gets Compensated-If They Also Had Asbestos Exposure

"The type of person we are trying to find in Mississippi is over 60 years old. To get the compensation job done for a person like this we have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. ” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

JACKSON , MISSISSIPPI , USA, April 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer anywhere in Mississippi to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 if their husband or dad has lung cancer and they are certain he had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago. The financial compensation for a person like this might exceed several hundred thousand dollars-if their loved one had extreme exposure to asbestos in the Navy, at a shipyard, refinery or power plant. Even if the loved one smoked cigarettes-their financial compensation might be significant-as they would be more to discuss anytime.

The Advocate says, "The type of person we are trying to identify in Mississippi is over 60 years old. To get the financial compensation job done for a person like this we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with lung cancer that was caused by asbestos exposure and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation claims settlement results for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Mississippi organize the how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. They call this free service the 'list' and it is this vital information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim as the would be happy to explain at 800-714-0303. https://Mississippi.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Jackson, Gulfport, Southaven, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, Tupelo or anywhere in Mississippi. https://Mississippi.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Mississippi include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, workers at one of Mississippi’s numerous oil refineries, factory workers, pulp and paper mill workers, public utility workers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.