BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Becton, Dickinson and…

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS APRIL 27, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces the filing of a federal securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX)



(“Becton” or the “Company”) between November 5, 2019 and February 5, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



All investors who purchased shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company, you may, no later than April 27, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE

On February 6, 2020, Becton lowered its fiscal 2020 guidance, announcing that the Company expected revenue to increase by only 1.5% to 2.5%, “to reflect the impact of the remediation effort and anticipated loss of sales of the Alaris infusion system.” According to Becton, the software remediation plan for the Company’s Alaris system “will require additional regulatory filings,” and existing customers would have “access to the Alaris System under medical necessity.” Becton further disclosed that it had recorded a $59 million charge in connection with a voluntary recall of certain Alaris pumps.



On this news, Becton’s stock price fell $33.74 per share, or 11.8%, to close at $252.25 per share on February 6, 2020.



Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com , or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com , kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.