Quanex Building Products Announces First Quarter 2020 Results and Reaffirms Full Year 2020 Guidance

Margin Expansion Realized in EU Fenestration & NA Cabinet Components Segments

Above Market Growth in EU Fenestration Segment Continues

HOUSTON, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended January 31, 2020.

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

Three Months Ended January 31,

2020 2019 Net Sales $196.6 $196.8 Gross Margin $39.2 $38.3 Gross Margin % 19.9% 19.4% Net Income (Loss) $0.0 ($3.6) Diluted EPS $0.00 ($0.11) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $1.2 ($2.3) Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.04 ($0.07) Adjusted EBITDA $15.7 $12.1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 8.0% 6.1% Cash Used for Operating Activities ($3.7) ($20.2) Free Cash Flow ($13.0) ($26.5) (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table Selected Segment Data table and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation table for additional information)

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We had a good start to fiscal 2020 and we are optimistic looking ahead into the spring selling season as leading indicators for residential housing remain favorable. As such, we are reaffirming our full year 2020 guidance of $865 million to $885 million in net sales and $102 million to $110 million in Adjusted EBITDA*.

“Demand for our fenestration components remained strong in Europe and volumes were in line with our expectations in North America. On a consolidated basis, we were able to realize Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 190 basis points in the first quarter, led again by our European segment where those margins improved by 100 basis points. Despite lower volumes in our cabinet components segment, we realized Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 70 basis points, mainly as a result of ongoing and continued operational efficiency gains. Due to the typical seasonality in our business, we were a net borrower during the first quarter, but our balance sheet remains strong. In fact, as expected, free cash flow for the quarter improved significantly compared to the same period of 2019 and we repurchased approximately $4.6 million in stock.” (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.

First Quarter 2020 Results Summary

The slight decrease in net sales during the first quarter of 2020 was driven by volume loss in the North American Cabinet Components segment related to a strategy change specific to one customer and the shift in the market from semi-custom to stock cabinets. Volume losses in the North American Cabinet Components segment were somewhat offset by above market growth in the European Fenestration segment coupled with low single-digit growth in the North American Fenestration segment. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increase in earnings was driven by a concentrated focus on controlling costs, improved operating leverage, operational efficiency gains and lower medical expenses.

As of January 31, 2020, Quanex’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 1.4x. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

Share Repurchases

The Company’s Board of Directors authorized a $60 million share repurchase program in September of 2018. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other relevant factors. The program does not have an expiration date or a limit on the number of shares that may be repurchased. Quanex repurchased 269,862 shares of common stock for approximately $4.6 million at an average price of $17.19 per share during the three months ended January 31, 2020. As of January 31, 2020, approximately $13.8 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.

Recent Events

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on Quanex’s common stock, payable March 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has scheduled a conference call for Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT). To participate in the conference call dial (877) 388-2139 for domestic callers and (541) 797-2983 for international callers, in both cases using the conference passcode 2790569, and ask for the Quanex call a few minutes prior to the start time. A link to the live audio webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events. A telephonic replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends and will be accessible through March 13, 2020. To access the replay dial (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers, in both cases referencing conference passcode 2790569.

About Quanex

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com .

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of Quanex’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Net Debt is calculated using the sum of current maturities of long-term debt and long-term debt, minus cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of Quanex’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The Company believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods, and will assist investors in understanding Quanex’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019, under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 196,597 $ 196,808 Cost of sales 157,427 158,557 Selling, general and administrative 24,132 28,026 Restructuring charges 153 103 Depreciation and amortization 12,905 12,572 Operating income (loss) 1,980 (2,450 ) Interest expense (1,582 ) (2,442 ) Other, net 36 256 Income (loss) before income taxes 434 (4,636 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (424 ) 987 Net income (loss) $ 10 $ (3,649 ) Earnings (loss) per common share, basic $ 0.00 $ (0.11 ) Earnings (loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.11 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 32,861 33,098 Diluted 33,078 33,098 Cash dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) January 31, 2020 October 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,114 $ 30,868 Accounts receivable, net 64,036 82,946 Inventories, net 78,117 67,159 Prepaid and other current assets 7,931 9,353 Total current assets 173,198 190,326 Property, plant and equipment, net 192,148 193,600 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 41,661 - Goodwill 146,590 145,563 Intangible assets, net 104,338 107,297 Other assets 9,265 8,324 Total assets $ 667,200 $ 645,110 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 49,092 $ 63,604 Accrued liabilities 28,982 39,221 Income taxes payable 5,265 6,183 Current maturities of long-term debt 707 746 Current Operating Lease Liabilities 6,532 - Total current liabilities 90,578 109,754 Long-term debt 166,711 156,414 Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities 35,505 - Deferred pension and postretirement benefits 11,251 13,322 Deferred income taxes 19,741 19,363 Other liabilities 13,481 16,070 Total liabilities 337,267 314,923 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 373 374 Additional paid-in-capital 252,495 254,673 Retained earnings 182,989 185,703 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,164 ) (33,817 ) Treasury stock at cost (76,760 ) (76,746 ) Total stockholders’ equity 329,933 330,187 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 667,200 $ 645,110





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 10 $ (3,649 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash used for operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,905 12,572 Stock-based compensation (239 ) 224 Deferred income tax (413 ) (1,877 ) Other, net 1,096 785 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 18,641 12,679 Increase in inventory (10,657 ) (11,601 ) Decrease in other current assets 1,200 15 Decrease in accounts payable (12,063 ) (11,738 ) Decrease in accrued liabilities (12,519 ) (18,850 ) (Decrease) increase in income taxes payable (936 ) 422 Increase in deferred pension and postretirement benefits 448 684 Decrease in other long-term liabilities (405 ) (27 ) Other, net (725 ) 118 Cash used for operating activities (3,657 ) (20,243 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (9,312 ) (6,271 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets - 74 Cash used for investing activities (9,312 ) (6,197 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities 34,500 43,000 Repayments of credit facility borrowings (24,500 ) (23,000 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (285 ) (454 ) Common stock dividends paid (2,659 ) (2,675 ) Issuance of common stock 3,075 27 Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (454 ) (322 ) Purchase of treasury stock (4,639 ) (2,016 ) Cash provided by financing activities 5,038 14,560 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 177 333 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (7,754 ) (11,547 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 30,868 29,003 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 23,114 $ 17,456





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Three Months Ended January 31, 2020 2019 Cash used for operating activities (3,657) (20,243) Capital expenditures (9,312) (6,271) Free Cash Flow ($12,969) ($26,514)





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS January 31, 2020 January 31, 2019 Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Loss Diluted

EPS Net income (loss) as reported $ 10 $ 0.00 $ (3,649 ) $ (0.11 ) Reconciling items from below 1,216 0.04 1,334 0.04 Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS $ 1,226 $ 0.04 $ (2,315 ) $ (0.07 ) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

January 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

January 31, 2019 Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income (loss) as reported $ 10 $ (3,649 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 424 (987 ) Other, net (36 ) (256 ) Interest expense 1,582 2,442 Depreciation and amortization 12,905 12,572 EBITDA 14,885 10,122 Reconciling items from below 771 1,971 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,656 $ 12,093 Reconciling Items Three Months Ended

January 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

January 31, 2019 Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Net sales $ 196,597 $ - $ 196,808 $ - Cost of sales 157,427 - 158,557 - Selling, general and administrative 24,132 (618 ) (1) 28,026 (1,868 ) (1) Restructuring charges 153 (153 ) (2) 103 (103 ) (2) EBITDA 14,885 771 10,122 1,971 Depreciation and amortization 12,905 (731 ) (3) 12,572 - Operating income (loss) 1,980 1,502 (2,450 ) 1,971 Interest expense (1,582 ) - (2,442 ) - Other, net 36 60 (4) 256 21 (4) Income (loss) before income taxes 434 1,562 (4,636 ) 1,992 Income tax (expense) benefit (424 ) (346 ) (5) 987 (658 ) (5) Net income (loss) $ 10 $ 1,216 $ (3,649 ) $ 1,334 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.11 ) (1) Transaction and advisory fees, $0.6 million related to executive severance charges in 2020, and $1.2 million of severance charges related to a reorganization in 2019. (2) Restructuring charges relate to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities. (3) Accelerated depreciation and amortization for equipment replacement in the North American Fenestration segment and in 2020, accelerated depreciation related to the closure of a North American Cabinet Components plant. (4) Foreign currency transaction losses. (5) Impact on a with and without basis, and in 2019, an adjustment of $0.2 million related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION SELECTED SEGMENT DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments. NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet

Components Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Three months ended January 31, 2020 Net sales $ 110,452 $ 36,766 $ 50,044 $ (665 ) $ 196,597 Cost of sales 88,696 25,244 43,842 (355 ) 157,427 Gross Margin 21,756 11,522 6,202 (310 ) 39,170 Gross Margin % 19.7 % 31.3 % 12.4 % 19.9 % Selling, general and administrative 13,055 5,950 4,853 274 24,132 Restructuring charges 91 - 62 - 153 Depreciation and amortization 6,979 2,408 3,402 116 12,905 Operating income (loss) 1,631 3,164 (2,115 ) (700 ) 1,980 Depreciation and amortization 6,979 2,408 3,402 116 12,905 EBITDA 8,610 5,572 1,287 (584 ) 14,885 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 55 55 Executive severance charges - - - 563 563 Restructuring charges 91 - 62 - 153 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,701 $ 5,572 $ 1,349 $ 34 $ 15,656 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 7.9 % 15.2 % 2.7 % 8.0 % Three months ended January 31, 2019 Net sales $ 109,049 $ 35,254 $ 53,853 $ (1,348 ) $ 196,808 Cost of sales 87,153 24,526 47,856 (978 ) 158,557 Gross Margin 21,896 10,728 5,997 (370 ) 38,251 Gross Margin % 20.1 % 30.4 % 11.1 % 19.4 % Selling, general and administrative 13,077 5,711 4,925 4,313 28,026 Restructuring charges 103 - - - 103 Depreciation and amortization 6,873 2,236 3,339 124 12,572 Operating income (loss) 1,843 2,781 (2,267 ) (4,807 ) (2,450 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,873 2,236 3,339 124 12,572 EBITDA 8,716 5,017 1,072 (4,683 ) 10,122 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 717 717 Severance related to reorganization - - - 1,151 1,151 Restructuring charges 103 - - - 103 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,819 $ 5,017 $ 1,072 $ (2,815 ) $ 12,093 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 8.1 % 14.2 % 2.0 % 6.1 %





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION SALES ANALYSIS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

January 31, 2020

January 31, 2019 NA Fenestration: United States - fenestration $ 96,847 $ 93,884 International - fenestration 6,434 8,207 United States - non-fenestration 4,563 3,505 International - non-fenestration 2,608 3,453 $ 110,452 $ 109,049 EU Fenestration (1): International - fenestration $ 30,964 $ 30,724 International - non-fenestration 5,802 4,530 $ 36,766 $ 35,254 NA Cabinet Components: United States - fenestration $ 3,147 $ 3,352 United States - non-fenestration 46,450 49,962 International - non-fenestration 447 539 $ 50,044 $ 53,853 Unallocated Corporate & Other: Eliminations $ (665 ) $ (1,348 ) $ (665 ) $ (1,348 ) Net Sales $ 196,597 $ 196,808 (1) Reflects increase of $0.2 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three months ended January 31, 2020.



