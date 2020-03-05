Quanex Building Products Announces First Quarter 2020 Results and Reaffirms Full Year 2020 Guidance
/EIN News/ -- Improved Profitability
Margin Expansion Realized in EU Fenestration & NA Cabinet Components Segments
Above Market Growth in EU Fenestration Segment Continues
HOUSTON, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended January 31, 2020.
The Company reported the following selected financial results:
|
Three Months Ended January 31,
|2020
|2019
|Net Sales
|$196.6
|$196.8
|Gross Margin
|$39.2
|$38.3
|Gross Margin %
|19.9%
|19.4%
|Net Income (Loss)
|$0.0
|($3.6)
|Diluted EPS
|$0.00
|($0.11)
|Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
|$1.2
|($2.3)
|Adjusted Diluted EPS
|$0.04
|($0.07)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$15.7
|$12.1
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
|8.0%
|6.1%
|Cash Used for Operating Activities
|($3.7)
|($20.2)
|Free Cash Flow
|($13.0)
|($26.5)
|(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table Selected Segment Data table and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation table for additional information)
George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We had a good start to fiscal 2020 and we are optimistic looking ahead into the spring selling season as leading indicators for residential housing remain favorable. As such, we are reaffirming our full year 2020 guidance of $865 million to $885 million in net sales and $102 million to $110 million in Adjusted EBITDA*.
“Demand for our fenestration components remained strong in Europe and volumes were in line with our expectations in North America. On a consolidated basis, we were able to realize Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 190 basis points in the first quarter, led again by our European segment where those margins improved by 100 basis points. Despite lower volumes in our cabinet components segment, we realized Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 70 basis points, mainly as a result of ongoing and continued operational efficiency gains. Due to the typical seasonality in our business, we were a net borrower during the first quarter, but our balance sheet remains strong. In fact, as expected, free cash flow for the quarter improved significantly compared to the same period of 2019 and we repurchased approximately $4.6 million in stock.” (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)
*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.
First Quarter 2020 Results Summary
The slight decrease in net sales during the first quarter of 2020 was driven by volume loss in the North American Cabinet Components segment related to a strategy change specific to one customer and the shift in the market from semi-custom to stock cabinets. Volume losses in the North American Cabinet Components segment were somewhat offset by above market growth in the European Fenestration segment coupled with low single-digit growth in the North American Fenestration segment. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)
The increase in earnings was driven by a concentrated focus on controlling costs, improved operating leverage, operational efficiency gains and lower medical expenses.
As of January 31, 2020, Quanex’s leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 1.4x. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)
Share Repurchases
The Company’s Board of Directors authorized a $60 million share repurchase program in September of 2018. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other relevant factors. The program does not have an expiration date or a limit on the number of shares that may be repurchased. Quanex repurchased 269,862 shares of common stock for approximately $4.6 million at an average price of $17.19 per share during the three months ended January 31, 2020. As of January 31, 2020, approximately $13.8 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.
Recent Events
The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on Quanex’s common stock, payable March 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2020.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
The Company has scheduled a conference call for Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT). To participate in the conference call dial (877) 388-2139 for domestic callers and (541) 797-2983 for international callers, in both cases using the conference passcode 2790569, and ask for the Quanex call a few minutes prior to the start time. A link to the live audio webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events. A telephonic replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends and will be accessible through March 13, 2020. To access the replay dial (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers, in both cases referencing conference passcode 2790569.
About Quanex
Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com.
Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of Quanex’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Net Debt is calculated using the sum of current maturities of long-term debt and long-term debt, minus cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of Quanex’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The Company believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods, and will assist investors in understanding Quanex’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019, under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (LOSS)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|2020
|2019
|Net sales
|$
|196,597
|$
|196,808
|Cost of sales
|157,427
|158,557
|Selling, general and administrative
|24,132
|28,026
|Restructuring charges
|153
|103
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,905
|12,572
|Operating income (loss)
|1,980
|(2,450
|)
|Interest expense
|(1,582
|)
|(2,442
|)
|Other, net
|36
|256
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|434
|(4,636
|)
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|(424
|)
|987
|Net income (loss)
|$
|10
|$
|(3,649
|)
|Earnings (loss) per common share, basic
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.11
|)
|Earnings (loss) per common share, diluted
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.11
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|32,861
|33,098
|Diluted
|33,078
|33,098
|Cash dividends per share
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.08
|
QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|January 31, 2020
|October 31, 2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|23,114
|$
|30,868
|Accounts receivable, net
|64,036
|82,946
|Inventories, net
|78,117
|67,159
|Prepaid and other current assets
|7,931
|9,353
|Total current assets
|173,198
|190,326
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|192,148
|193,600
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
|41,661
|-
|Goodwill
|146,590
|145,563
|Intangible assets, net
|104,338
|107,297
|Other assets
|9,265
|8,324
|Total assets
|$
|667,200
|$
|645,110
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|49,092
|$
|63,604
|Accrued liabilities
|28,982
|39,221
|Income taxes payable
|5,265
|6,183
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|707
|746
|Current Operating Lease Liabilities
|6,532
|-
|Total current liabilities
|90,578
|109,754
|Long-term debt
|166,711
|156,414
|Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities
|35,505
|-
|Deferred pension and postretirement benefits
|11,251
|13,322
|Deferred income taxes
|19,741
|19,363
|Other liabilities
|13,481
|16,070
|Total liabilities
|337,267
|314,923
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|373
|374
|Additional paid-in-capital
|252,495
|254,673
|Retained earnings
|182,989
|185,703
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(29,164
|)
|(33,817
|)
|Treasury stock at cost
|(76,760
|)
|(76,746
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|329,933
|330,187
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|667,200
|$
|645,110
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|10
|$
|(3,649
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash used for operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,905
|12,572
|Stock-based compensation
|(239
|)
|224
|Deferred income tax
|(413
|)
|(1,877
|)
|Other, net
|1,096
|785
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Decrease in accounts receivable
|18,641
|12,679
|Increase in inventory
|(10,657
|)
|(11,601
|)
|Decrease in other current assets
|1,200
|15
|Decrease in accounts payable
|(12,063
|)
|(11,738
|)
|Decrease in accrued liabilities
|(12,519
|)
|(18,850
|)
|(Decrease) increase in income taxes payable
|(936
|)
|422
|Increase in deferred pension and postretirement benefits
|448
|684
|Decrease in other long-term liabilities
|(405
|)
|(27
|)
|Other, net
|(725
|)
|118
|Cash used for operating activities
|(3,657
|)
|(20,243
|)
|Investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(9,312
|)
|(6,271
|)
|Proceeds from disposition of capital assets
|-
|74
|Cash used for investing activities
|(9,312
|)
|(6,197
|)
|Financing activities:
|Borrowings under credit facilities
|34,500
|43,000
|Repayments of credit facility borrowings
|(24,500
|)
|(23,000
|)
|Repayments of other long-term debt
|(285
|)
|(454
|)
|Common stock dividends paid
|(2,659
|)
|(2,675
|)
|Issuance of common stock
|3,075
|27
|Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock
|(454
|)
|(322
|)
|Purchase of treasury stock
|(4,639
|)
|(2,016
|)
|Cash provided by financing activities
|5,038
|14,560
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|177
|333
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(7,754
|)
|(11,547
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|30,868
|29,003
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|23,114
|$
|17,456
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
|FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash used for operating activities
|(3,657)
|(20,243)
|Capital expenditures
|(9,312)
|(6,271)
|Free Cash Flow
|($12,969)
|($26,514)
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS
|January 31, 2020
|January 31, 2019
|Net
Income
|Diluted
EPS
|Net
Loss
|Diluted
EPS
|Net income (loss) as reported
|$
|10
|$
|0.00
|$
|(3,649
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|Reconciling items from below
|1,216
|0.04
|1,334
|0.04
|Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS
|$
|1,226
|$
|0.04
|$
|(2,315
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
|Three Months Ended
January 31, 2020
|Three Months Ended
January 31, 2019
|Reconciliation
|Reconciliation
|Net income (loss) as reported
|$
|10
|$
|(3,649
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|424
|(987
|)
|Other, net
|(36
|)
|(256
|)
|Interest expense
|1,582
|2,442
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,905
|12,572
|EBITDA
|14,885
|10,122
|Reconciling items from below
|771
|1,971
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|15,656
|$
|12,093
|Reconciling Items
|Three Months Ended
January 31, 2020
|Three Months Ended
January 31, 2019
|Income
Statement
|Reconciling
Items
|Income
Statement
|Reconciling
Items
|Net sales
|$
|196,597
|$
|-
|$
|196,808
|$
|-
|Cost of sales
|157,427
|-
|158,557
|-
|Selling, general and administrative
|24,132
|(618
|)
|(1)
|28,026
|(1,868
|)
|(1)
|Restructuring charges
|153
|(153
|)
|(2)
|103
|(103
|)
|(2)
|EBITDA
|14,885
|771
|10,122
|1,971
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,905
|(731
|)
|(3)
|12,572
|-
|Operating income (loss)
|1,980
|1,502
|(2,450
|)
|1,971
|Interest expense
|(1,582
|)
|-
|(2,442
|)
|-
|Other, net
|36
|60
|(4)
|256
|21
|(4)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|434
|1,562
|(4,636
|)
|1,992
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|(424
|)
|(346
|)
|(5)
|987
|(658
|)
|(5)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|10
|$
|1,216
|$
|(3,649
|)
|$
|1,334
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.11
|)
|(1) Transaction and advisory fees, $0.6 million related to executive severance charges in 2020, and $1.2 million of severance charges related to a reorganization in 2019.
|(2) Restructuring charges relate to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities.
|(3) Accelerated depreciation and amortization for equipment replacement in the North American Fenestration segment and in 2020, accelerated depreciation related to the closure of a North American Cabinet Components plant.
|(4) Foreign currency transaction losses.
|(5) Impact on a with and without basis, and in 2019, an adjustment of $0.2 million related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
|SELECTED SEGMENT DATA
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.
|NA Fenestration
|EU Fenestration
|NA Cabinet
Components
|Unallocated
Corp & Other
|Total
|Three months ended January 31, 2020
|Net sales
|$
|110,452
|$
|36,766
|$
|50,044
|$
|(665
|)
|$
|196,597
|Cost of sales
|88,696
|25,244
|43,842
|(355
|)
|157,427
|Gross Margin
|21,756
|11,522
|6,202
|(310
|)
|39,170
|Gross Margin %
|19.7
|%
|31.3
|%
|12.4
|%
|19.9
|%
|Selling, general and administrative
|13,055
|5,950
|4,853
|274
|24,132
|Restructuring charges
|91
|-
|62
|-
|153
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,979
|2,408
|3,402
|116
|12,905
|Operating income (loss)
|1,631
|3,164
|(2,115
|)
|(700
|)
|1,980
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,979
|2,408
|3,402
|116
|12,905
|EBITDA
|8,610
|5,572
|1,287
|(584
|)
|14,885
|Transaction and advisory fees
|-
|-
|-
|55
|55
|Executive severance charges
|-
|-
|-
|563
|563
|Restructuring charges
|91
|-
|62
|-
|153
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8,701
|$
|5,572
|$
|1,349
|$
|34
|$
|15,656
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
|7.9
|%
|15.2
|%
|2.7
|%
|8.0
|%
|Three months ended January 31, 2019
|Net sales
|$
|109,049
|$
|35,254
|$
|53,853
|$
|(1,348
|)
|$
|196,808
|Cost of sales
|87,153
|24,526
|47,856
|(978
|)
|158,557
|Gross Margin
|21,896
|10,728
|5,997
|(370
|)
|38,251
|Gross Margin %
|20.1
|%
|30.4
|%
|11.1
|%
|19.4
|%
|Selling, general and administrative
|13,077
|5,711
|4,925
|4,313
|28,026
|Restructuring charges
|103
|-
|-
|-
|103
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,873
|2,236
|3,339
|124
|12,572
|Operating income (loss)
|1,843
|2,781
|(2,267
|)
|(4,807
|)
|(2,450
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,873
|2,236
|3,339
|124
|12,572
|EBITDA
|8,716
|5,017
|1,072
|(4,683
|)
|10,122
|Transaction and advisory fees
|-
|-
|-
|717
|717
|Severance related to reorganization
|-
|-
|-
|1,151
|1,151
|Restructuring charges
|103
|-
|-
|-
|103
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8,819
|$
|5,017
|$
|1,072
|$
|(2,815
|)
|$
|12,093
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
|8.1
|%
|14.2
|%
|2.0
|%
|6.1
|%
|QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
|SALES ANALYSIS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
January 31, 2020
|January 31, 2019
|NA Fenestration:
|United States - fenestration
|$
|96,847
|$
|93,884
|International - fenestration
|6,434
|8,207
|United States - non-fenestration
|4,563
|3,505
|International - non-fenestration
|2,608
|3,453
|$
|110,452
|$
|109,049
|EU Fenestration (1):
|International - fenestration
|$
|30,964
|$
|30,724
|International - non-fenestration
|5,802
|4,530
|$
|36,766
|$
|35,254
|NA Cabinet Components:
|United States - fenestration
|$
|3,147
|$
|3,352
|United States - non-fenestration
|46,450
|49,962
|International - non-fenestration
|447
|539
|$
|50,044
|$
|53,853
|Unallocated Corporate & Other:
|Eliminations
|$
|(665
|)
|$
|(1,348
|)
|$
|(665
|)
|$
|(1,348
|)
|Net Sales
|$
|196,597
|$
|196,808
|(1) Reflects increase of $0.2 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three months ended January 31, 2020.
