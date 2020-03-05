There were 623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,877 in the last 365 days.

TearLab Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TearLab Corporation (OTCQB: TEAR) (“TearLab” or the “Company”) today reported its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. currency and results are reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles except where noted otherwise.

Recent Highlights

  • Fourth quarter revenue of $5.5 million
  • Cash position of $7.1 million as of December 31, 2019
  • Expanded the U.S. active device base to 4,834 and active accounts to 1,854 TearLab Osmolarity Systems

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, TearLab’s net revenues were $5.5 million, down 8.3% from $6.0 million for the same period in 2018.

The following table sets out the estimated annualized revenue per U.S. device and account analysis for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019:

            Annualized   Annualized
    Active   Active   Revenue   Revenue
Program   Devices   Accounts   Per Device   Per Account
Purchased   1,308   1,083   $ 2,164   $ 2,613
Masters   1,767   209   $ 2,868   $ 24,245
Flex   1,759   562   $ 6,618   $ 20,713
Total   4,834   1,854        
                 

The Company’s reported net loss for the 2019 fourth quarter was approximately $1.2 million, or ($0.09) basic loss per share, compared to a reported net loss of approximately $0.5 million, or ($0.05) basic loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2018. 

“We were pleased to continue the expansion of our customer base throughout 2019,” said Seph Jensen, TearLab’s Chief Executive Officer. “We remain focused on the resubmission of our 510(k) application to secure FDA clearance of our next-generation TearLab Discovery™ System.”

About TearLab Corporation 
TearLab Corporation (www.tearlab.com) develops and markets lab-on-a-chip technologies that enable eye care practitioners to improve standard of care by objectively and quantitatively testing for disease markers in tears at the point-of-care. The TearLab Osmolarity Test, for diagnosing Dry Eye Disease, is the first assay developed for the award-winning TearLab Osmolarity System. TearLab Corporation's common shares trade on the OTCQB Market under the symbol 'TEAR'.

Forward-Looking Statements 
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability to capitalize on the current market momentum for osmolarity and to bring the Tearlab Discovery™ system to the U.S. market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Many factors, risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, including the factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: 
The Ruth Group 
James Salierno / Cameron Willis
Tel: 646-536-7028 / 7038 
jsalierno@theruthgroup.com / cwillis@theruthgroup.com

 
TearLab Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars (000's) except for number of shares and net loss per share)
(Unaudited)
  Three months
  December 31,
  2019   2018
Revenue      
Product sales $   4,810     $ 5,275  
Reader equipment rentals     683       713  
Total revenue   5,493       5,988  
Cost of goods sold      
Cost of goods sold (excluding amortization of intangible assets)   1,945       2,143  
Cost of goods sold - reader equipment depreciation   78       186  
Gross profit   3,470       3,659  
Operating expenses      
Sales and marketing   889       596  
Clinical, regulatory and research & development     894       822  
General and administrative     1,349       1,492  
Total operating expenses     3,132       2,910  
Income from operations     338       749  
Other income (expense)     (1,490)       (1,261)  
Net loss and comprehensive loss $   (1,152)     $ (512)  
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted     12,560,635       11,296,998  
Net loss per share – basic and diluted $   (0.09)     $ (0.05)  


TearLab Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars (000's) except for number of shares and net loss per share)
   
  Years ended December 31,
  2019   2018
       
Revenue      
Product sales $    19,903     $ 22,153  
Reader equipment rentals     2,752       2,846  
Total revenue   22,655       24,999  
Cost of goods sold      
Cost of goods sold (excluding amortization of intangible assets)   7,909       8,495  
Cost of goods sold - reader equipment depreciation   447       961  
Gross profit   14,299       15,543  
Operating expenses      
Sales and marketing     3,652       3,334  
Clinical, regulatory and research & development     3,817       3,587  
General and administrative     6,555       6,160  
Total operating expenses     14,024       13,081  
Income from operations     275       2,462  
Other income (expense)     (5,691)       (4,713)  
Net loss and comprehensive loss $    (5,416)     $ (2,251)  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted    12,178,565       10,615,513  
Net loss per share – basic and diluted $   (0.44)     $ (0.21)  


TearLab Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars (000's) except for number of shares and net loss per share)
  December 31,   December 31,
  2019   2018
ASSETS      
Current assets      
Cash $    7,108     $ 8,473  
Accounts receivable, net     917       1,186  
Inventory     2,269       1,987  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     1,562       690  
Total current assets   11,856       12,336  
       
Fixed assets, net   1,670       2,024  
Intangible assets, net   2       2  
Right of use assets   645       -  
Other non-current assets   120       151  
Total assets $    14,293     $ 14,513  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $    599     $ 681  
Accrued liabilities   2,336       2,363  
Deferred Rent   2       13  
Current portion of long-term debt     36,578       -  
Current portion of lease liability     240       -  
Total current liabilities   39,755       3,057  
       
Long-term debt, net     -       32,014  
Long-term lease liability, net of current portion     429       -  
Long-term third party payable     130       111  
       
Total liabilities   40,314       35,182  
       
Stockholders’ deficit      
Capital stock      
Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, 0 and 556 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively     -       -  
Common stock, $0.001 par value, and 40,000,000 authorized, 12,560,635 and 11,296,998 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively   13       11  
Additional paid-in capital   510,442       510,380  
Accumulated deficit     (536,476)       (531,060)  
Total stockholders’ deficit     (26,021)       (20,669)  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $   14,293     $ 14,513  
               
